Reboots and sequels are all the rage in Hollywood because why bother coming up with something original when you can make a killing at the box office with a hit of that sweet nostalgia and brand loyalty? Last year, it was announced that Josh Gad will be starring in a new take on Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, titled Shrunk, which will also see Rick Moranis returning as Wayne Szalinski. When a fan recently asked Gad on Twitter why there has been no new information regarding Shrunk, the actor blamed the ongoing global health emergency for the delay.

"Covid happened. We were in pre-production. Just trust. A little patience will go a long way! Honey will shrink the kids again."

Instead of being a reboot, Shrunk is going to be a sequel to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. According to a report published by Illuminerdi, Gad is set to play the role of Nick, the son of Moranis's character. Nick has started his own family but still suffers from PTSD due to what happened to him in the original films after he shrunk.

According to the same report, Nick's sister Amy will also be in the mix, with her own family, and a better handle on her experiences as a child. Some new additions to the group will be Maddie and Theo, Nick's two children. While Maddie is an inventor like Wayne was, Theo is a bundle of complexes due to his weight and appearance.

Last, but not least, there is Wayne himself, who will be once again played by Rick Moranis. If rumors are to be believed, Wayne will be portrayed as a shut-in, who devotes his time to trying to perfect his shrinking tech, to the detriment of his relationship with Nick and the rest of the family. When Nick accidentally shrinks his own children, Wayne comes out of retirement to once again go on an epic, tiny adventure. In a previous interview, Gad had explained how important it was to him to have Moranis play Wayne once again.

''Honey, I Shrunk the Kids'' was such an influential film to me growing up. About two years ago I went to Disney and I said, ''There's a title that I would love to do here and would love to be involved from the ground up.' So I teamed up with my collaborator, David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman of Mandeville, who worked with me during ''Beauty and the Beast'. I said let''s do this but basically my mandate was that we can only do it if we can get Rick out of retirement. So I basically spent the better part of a year begging and pleading with Rick along with my partners to come and create magic again. The day he said yes was one of the great days of my life creatively."

Directed by Joe Johnston, Shrunk stars Josh Gad and Rick Moranis. The film has yet to receive a release date. While it was initially believed the movie would premiere on Disney+, new reports suggest that it could be released in theaters instead.

