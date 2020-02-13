The movie-loving world was united in collective joy recently when it was confirmed that Rick Moranis will return for Shrunk, a Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel being produced by Disney. Moranis, a beloved comedic star known for his work in movies like Ghostbusters and Spaceballs, stepped away from the spotlight more than two decades ago, only appearing very sparsely in select projects in the years since. Now, Moranis has publicly commented on the news in a simple yet deeply effective way.

Rick Moranis does have a Twitter, but he's not what one would call an overly active user. That said, given the news that he was coming out of semi-retirement to make his first on-screen appearance in a movie since 1997, this was worth a tweet. The actor Shared a gif from Honey, I Shrunk the Kids captioned with these three simple words.

"Honey, I'm back"

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, released in 1989, went on to become one of Rick Moranis' most memorable roles. In the movie, he plays Wayne Szalinski, a scientist who accidentally shrinks his children. Josh Gad (Frozen, Murder on the Orient Express) is set to play his son, Nick, who ends up walking a mile in his father's shoes after shrinking his kids. Gad, taking to Twitter, expressed his excitement for Moranis' return in Shurnk.

"To say it is a dream come true to once again see Rick Moranis on the big screen is the understatement of the decade. But to say, I get an up seat view of him returning to play one of his most iconic roles is the understatement of the Century. Welcome back hero! #Shrunk"

Originally, it looked like Disney was developing this for the streaming side of things over on Disney+. Rather, this is going to be a theatrical release, which seems to imply they have a great deal of confidence in the project. Another important element is that Joe Johnston, known for his work on movies like Captain America: The First Avenger and The Rocketeer, is going to be in the director's chair. Johnston also directed the original, which means this is shaping up to be a true-to-form return for the franchise.

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids was a massive hit at the time of its release, grossing $222 million at the box office. It spawned two sequels, the theatrically released Honey, I Blew Up the Kid, which was released in 1992, and the direct-to-video Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, which arrived in 1997. Since then, Moranis stepped away from the spotlight to raise his kids, mostly sticking to voice work in Brother Bear movies. Moranis couldn't even be convinced to return for this summer's Ghostbusters: After Life, which makes it all the more telling that Disney managed to woo him back for this one. Shrunk does not yet have a release date set, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as further details emerge. Be sure to check out the post from Rick Moranis' Twitter account.

