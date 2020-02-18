The upcoming surprise sequel to the 1989 family hit Honey, I Shrunk the Kids has been imaginatively titled simply Shrunk, and though details of the movie have remained largely under wraps, a new report claims to have gotten hold of both character breakdowns and the details surrounding the general plot of the movie.

"The film will eventually reveal that Wayne entered his forced exile after failing to heal his wife's tumor. As the truth is revealed, the familial bonds between father and son will be reestablished."

From the sounds of it, the movie will begin with Rick Moranis' eccentric scientist Wayne Szalinski having been in exile following the tragic death of his wife. This obviously bears some resemblance to Moranis himself, who left Hollywood to look after his children after the tragic death of his wife in real-life. With Rick Moranis all set to return to the role of Wayne Szalinski for Shrunk, this should prove to be a very emotional journey, indeed.

Nick Szalinski: Wayne's son Nick Szalinski, who is now a husband to Fay and father to two children, Maddie and Theo. Nick still has PTSD from the hijinks of the original film and the resulting demise of his mom. He's a bundle of nerves, dissatisfied and uneasy, with a propensity to pamper his children.

The son of Rick Moranis' scientist Wayne Stazlinski, Nick was played by child actor Robert Oliveri in the original movie, with the young lad learning to come out of his shell over the course of the shrunken events. Sadly, he has regressed mostly back into his shell with the previous shrunken antics having left him with PTSD. So far, it all sounds rather dramatic for a family adventure about shrinking people.

Amy Szalinski: Nick's carefree and energetic, more established sister, who took a different path from Nick after their mother's death and chose not to put down roots. Instead, she enjoys her life working for a magazine and homeschooling her girls.

Maddie Szalinski: Nick's oldest child. She has her grandpa's knack for peculiar creations, showing them off without anyone else's permission on her Youtube channel to a little crowd.

Theo Szalinski: The opposite of athletic, with glasses and a little on the heavy side. He's a tentative, masochist self-tormentor who has predicted his passing in a huge number of situations. He's prohibited from eating sweets due to a slight weight complex.

Wayne Szalinski: Mindful that the family ties have worsened over time, but apparently hesitant to go up against anybody straightforwardly. He has been tinkering alone in his attic for a considerable length of time, managing the sadness of losing his wife. At the point when we initially meet him, he has inadvertently shrunk himself and is flying around in a similarly tiny drone, continuing the vicious cycle of experimentation that has placed his family in danger plenty of times.

The character breakdowns give us further hints into what the movie will involve, and considering this a sequel nobody really asked for, it all sounds very promising. Directed by Joe Johnston, Shrunk stars Josh Gad as the son, Nick, alongside Rick Moranis. The film has yet to receive a release date. This comes to us from The Illuminerdi.