It seems like forever since there was any update on the Disney movie Shrunk, the reboot sequel - making it a "rebooquel" - to Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, but thanks to a recent interview Josh Gad has given an ever so small update on the project, which is expected to see the return of Rick Moranis as Wayne Szalinski, father to Nick, to be played by Gad in the new movie. As well as being excited for a continuation of the franchise, it is fair to say that seeing Rick Moranis back on screens will be worth the admission alone.

The reboot-sequel, Shrunk, is expected to be directed by Joe Johnston, the director behind the likes of The Rocketeer, Jumanji and of course the original Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, and is based on a story devised by Gad along with Ryan Dixon, Ian Helfer and Jay Reiss. Having already played Olaf in the Frozen franchise and set to reprise his role as Lefou in Dinsney's Beauty and The Beast prequel series, it looks like Gad has certainly found himself at home in the Disney fold.

Speaking to Collider while promoting the new season of the AppleTV+ series Central Park, Josh Gad was able to give just a little teaser about work on the much anticipated and long overdue, what we will call a "rebooquel", because that sounds just as good as "legecysequel", which has been cited as the name for this type of movie that lives within the same universe as the original but essentially reboots the franchise.

"Fingers crossed think we're going to hopefully be shooting early next year. That is the status right now. Now the status is ever changing but we're all feeling really confident about it."

Looking at part of the synopsis for the movie, which sees Rick Moranis coming out of retirement to play the role of Wayne Szalinski again, there is a sad mirroring of reality for his character. Relating to him and the overall premise of the story, the synopsis, which was released early in 2020, reads, "Aware that the family ties have loosened over time but seemingly afraid to confront anyone directly. He has been tinkering alone in his attic for decades, dealing with the grief of losing his wife. When we first meet him, he has accidentally shrunk himself and is flying around on a shrunken drone - seemingly lost in a continuation of tinkering and experimenting that often puts himself and his family in jeopardy. He later reveals he shut himself away to try and invent a solution to help shrink Diane's cancer but found it hard to cope when he ran out of time. His guilt and shame is palpable. Through the crisis of the kids getting shrunk, the truth emerges and the bonds begin to redevelop between him and his kids."

While the story line may sound grim, it could also be a big reason why Moranis decided to take on this part as his first on-screen movie appearance in 23 years. The actor bowed out of acting to concentrate being a father to his children after the passing of his wife in 1991 from cancer. While the basis of the movie, which is set 30 years after the original, is close to Moranis' own experience, it would put him in a place to really bring the character's light out in a way no one else could.

With most delayed projects back up and running, hopefully this one will not be too far behind. While there is no current release date set, the movie is expected to be a cinematic release and not a Disney+ exclusive. Read the whole interview at Collider.