Rick Moranis is reportedly in talks with Disney to join the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot called Shrunk. Moranis has largely been out of the spotlight since the late 1990s. He has taken on voice roles, along with SCTV reunions, but he hasn't starred in a live-action movie in over 20 years. Moranis famously starred in Ghostbusters and had been asked to take part in the reboot, along with the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, but he declined every time, stating that he isn't interested in revisiting the past.

It appears that Rick Moranis might have a bigger soft spot for Honey, I Shrunk the Kids than he does for the Ghostbusters franchise. According to sources, the actor is in talks to reprise the role of Wayne Szalinski, a scientist who accidentally shrinks his and two neighboring kids. He will reportedly star alongside Josh Gad, who will be playing Szalinski's adult son Nick. The reboot is titled Shrunk and is being called a "legecyequel," which means "it will exist in the same world and continue the overall storyline."

It was originally thought that the reboot was going to end up on Disney+, but it is now believed to be a theatrical project. Getting Rick Moranis on board for another Honey, I Shrunk the Kids would be massive since fans have waited a long time to see him back on the big screen. Original director Joe Johnston is in negotiations to direct Shrunk, which was revealed back in December 2019. However, it has yet to be confirmed if he will return or not.

Rick Moranis starred in the original version of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, and then in the 1992 and 1997 sequels. After the death of his wife, Moranis decided to focus on his family, which resulted in his hiatus from acting. When reflecting back he said, "I'm a single parent and I just found that it was too difficult to manage to raise my kids and to do the traveling involved in making movies." However, his break from acting ended up being a lot longer than even he expected. "So I took a little bit of a break. And the little bit of a break turned into a longer break, and then I found that I really didn't miss it."

While Rick Moranis doesn't really miss acting, his fans certainly miss him. It was huge news when it was revealed that he would voice Space Balls villain Lord Dark Helmet on a 2018 episode of The Goldbergs. But, it remains unclear if he really will return for Shrunk, though it seems more positive now than ever before. For now, we'll have to see if Disney and Josh Gad will be the ones to lure Moranis out of retirement. The Rick Moranis news was first reported by the Dis Insider.