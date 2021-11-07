Fans of Shudder's Creepshow revival will be able to get their hands on the entire second season on DVD and Blu-ray from December 7th. RLJE Films will release the five-episode second season of the show, which comes with a host of bonus features including the bonus episodes of A Creepshow Animated Special and A Creepshow Holiday Special. Fans of the original Creepshow movies, which were brought to ghoulishly tongue-in-cheek life in the 1980s by Stephen King and George A. Romero, have lapped up two seasons of the horror anthology that employs all the low budget tricks of 80s horror and turns them up a notch for modern audiences.

The second season featured an all-star cast across its five, multi-story episodes including Kevin Dillon, Ted Raimi, Ali Larter, Mark Hamill, C. Thomas Howell, Iman Benson, Josh McDermitt, Ashley Laurence, Keith David, Ryan Kwanten, Breckin Meyer, Molly Ringwald, Eric Edelstein, Barbara Crampton, Denise Crosby, Justin Long, D'Arcy Carden, Kiefer Sutherland, Joey King, Anna Camp, and Adam Pally.

While {the original Creepshow is still loved by horror fans, Shudder's first season won the Saturn Award for Best DVD/BD Television Release, and the second season will have similar hopes. A third season has also been ordered. The complete list of special features on the season 2 Blu-ray includes: A Creepshow Animated Special, A Creepshow Holiday Special, [email protected] 2021 Interview with Greg Nicotero, Photo Galleries, Comic Art Booklet, Exclusive Never-Before-Seen Behind-the-Scenes Featurettes, and Behind-the-Scenes Raw Footage.

Creepshow aired its first season back in 2019, and was instantly renewed for a second following good reviews and viewing figures. While the second season was held up due to the Covid pandemic shutdown the two specials were released in 2020. Season 2 premiered in April this year, by which time a renewal for a third season had already been announced. The newest season premiered on September 23rd. As a whole, the series currently carries a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and with its retro feel could not have found a better home than on Shudder.

The majority of the episodes in the series are new stories written especially for the show, but they have also adapted a number of short stories by original creator Stephen King and his son Joe Hill. This has included King's Gray Matter and Survivor Type, and Hill's By The Silver Water of Lake Champlain, Twitterings from the Circus of the Dead and Mums. As well as a number of screenwriters being involved in the making of the show, it also features numerous directors including John Harrison, Greg Nicotero, and horror icon Tom Savini, all of who worked with King and Romero on the original Creepshow movies.

For any fan of men in monster suits, over-the-top gore and horror that doesn't take itself too seriously, then Creepshow is probably the best thing you are going to find out there right now. With Christmas approaching, no doubt the season 2 Blu-ray from Shudder will be finding its way into a few stockings next month, and we can only hope it isn't accompanied by a severed foot.