Hot on the heels of the surprise news of The Creepshow Halloween Special, premiering October 26, starring Kiefer Sutherland and Joey King with stories from Joe Hill and Stephen King, streaming horror king Shudder is adding even more treats for their one million-plus members.

Halloween's answer to the Christmas Yule Log, the Ghoul Log is: a 24/7 streaming jack-o'-lantern (available on demand as a Shudder TV feed 'round the clock) that offers the perfect ambience for all your Halloween festivities. This year's edition has been lovingly crafted by a fan-favorite filmmaker who knows a thing or two about the holiday. Visit Shudder October 1 for the big reveal...

Horror host and drive-in movie expert Joe Bob has left the trailer park behind in favor of a more remote retreat, but he's still ready to serve up a double feature of films hand-picked for your Halloween enjoyment. Premieres live on the Shudder TV feed Friday, October 23, and will be made available on demand on Monday, October 26.

Though Greg Nicotero and his team are hard at work shooting season 2 (coming in 2021), they've crafted a fully animated Creepshow special for us just in time for Halloween, featuring two tales to die for: "Survivor Type," based on the short story by Stephen King and adapted by Nicotero, stars Kiefer Sutherland (24, Designated Survivor) as a man determined to stay alive alone on a deserted island no matter what the cost. "Twittering from the Circus of the Dead," based on the short story by Joe Hill and adapted by Melanie Dale, stars Joey King (The Kissing Booth, The Act) as a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth.

Sundance 2020 Official Selection. During a power outage, two strangers tell scary stories. The more Fred and Fanny commit to their tales, the more the stories come to life in the dark of a Catskills cabin. The horrors of reality manifest when Fred confronts his ultimate fear: Fanny may be the better storyteller. Starring Aya Cash, Josh Ruben and Chris Redd. Directed by Josh Ruben.

Max and Drew are millennial entrepreneurs who've made themselves famous with a webcast they created called "The Cleansing Hour," which streams live exorcisms. The catch? Each ceremony is elaborately staged to look real in order to dupe their global audience-until today, when today's subject, Drew's fiancé, actually turns out to be possessed. Starring Ryan Guzman, Kyle Gallner, Alix Angelis. Directed by Damien LeVeck. A SHUDDER ORIGINAL.

A young drifter applies for a job at the local mortuary and meets an eccentric mortician who chronicles the strange history of the town through a series of twisted tales, each more terrifying than the last. Starring Clancy Brown, Caitlin Custer, Barak Hardley, Christine Kilmer and Jacob Elordi. Directed by Ryan Spindell. A SHUDDER ORIGINAL.

It's 1976. The Olmedo family has left the countryside for a new life in Madrid. But their new home becomes a house of horrors in this hit supernatural thriller based on actual paranormal events. Starring Begoña Vargas, Iván Marcos, Bea Segura, Sergio Castellanos, José Luis de Madariaga, Iván Renedo, Javier Botet. Directed by Alberto Pintó.

Timo Tjahjanto has made a name for himself as one of the world's most exciting horror directors, with standout segments in anthology films The ABCs of Death and V/H/S/ 2, and features like supernatural thrill ride May the Devil Take You and action extravaganza The Night Comes for Us. Now Tjahjanto returns with a sequel to his unforgettable 2018 hit. Two years after escaping from demonic terror, a young woman is still haunted by unnatural visions. The dangers that await her and her friends grow as a figure of darkness rises, threatening to take their lives. Starring Chelsea Islan, Widika Sidmore, Baskara Mahendra and Hadijah Shahab. Directed by Timo Tjahjanto.

For the second year, Shudder's head curator, Samuel Zimmerman, will be offering callers live, personalized picks for what to watch every Friday in October. Movie lovers from around the world are invited to call Sam (via a new number to be announced) Fridays from 3-4pm ET, share their mood or taste, and from that information, Sam will use his horror knowledge to select films from Shudder's vast library for them. (Read a recap of last year's hotline recommendations.)

We can't promise every call will be answered, but Sam will get to as many as he can during each hour. While the recommendations are provided for free, please note that normal phone and long-distance charges may apply.

Terror, thy name is Price! In film history, few actors have been as closely associated with horror as Vincent Price, and for good reason. Price presented a unique brand of intelligence and refinement underscored with a delight in the macabre and a touch of madness. This Halloween, we are thrilled (and chilled) to present five classic films starring "the Merchant of Menace."

Featuring three of Price's acclaimed Edgar Allan Poe films directed by Roger Corman-The Fall of the House of Usher, The Masque of the Red Death and The Tomb of Ligeia-along with Theater of Blood (co-starring Diana Rigg) and The Monster Club (premiering Oct. 5) with John Carradine and Donald Pleasence.

(Also available on Shudder Canada)

From Beyond (Director: Stuart Gordon)

The Resonator, a powerful machine that can control the sixth sense, has killed its creator and sent his associate into an insane asylum. But when a psychiatrist becomes determined to continue the experiment, she unwittingly opens the door to a hostile parallel universe. Starring Barbara Crampton, Carolyn Purdee-Gordon, Jeffrey Combs, Ken Foree, Ted Sorel

House of 1000 Corpses (Director: Rob Zombie)

This gore fest follows two young couples on their quest to find the truth about a mythical character known only as "Dr. Satan." Set in rural Texas in the 1970s, the group gets more than they bargained for when they find themselves stranded in an all-too-realistic house of horrors. The introduction to Zombie's now-cult Firefly clan, the director's debut remains a vicious funhouse imbued with the savage quality of 70s terror. Starring Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon, Karen Black, Rainn Wilson

The Deeper You Dig (Directors: Toby Poser, John Adams)

14-year old Echo and her mother Ivy, a tarot card reader, live a quiet life in a rural area. When reclusive Kurt moves down the road to restore an abandoned farmhouse, an accident leads to Echo's murder, and suddenly three lives collide in mysterious and wicked ways. Starring John Adams, Toby Poser, Zelda Adams.

The Monster Club (Director: Roy Ward Baker)

Part of "The Price of Fright" Collection. A vampire invites a horror writer to a very exclusive gathering to share tales of the macabre, each adapted from stories by R. Chetwynd-Hayes. Starring Vincent Price, John Carradine, Donald Pleasence, Barbara Kellerman.

WNUF Halloween Special (Director: Chris LaMartina)

In 1987, a TV news team tried to contact spirits in a haunted house. But something went wrong. Three decades later, the recording of this spooky special has finally surfaced and viewers can now see what really went on that fateful night - complete with commercials! Think Grindhouse meets Paranormal Activity and you'll know what to expect from this hilarious parody of found footage horror. Starring Paul Fahrenkopf, Aaron Henkin, Nicolette le Faye

Mohawk (Director: Ted Geoghegan)

After a member of her tribe sets an American soldiers' camp ablaze, a young female Mohawk finds herself pursued by a ruthless band of renegades bent on revenge. Fleeing deep into the woods, Mohawk youths Oak and Calvin confront the bloodthirsty Colonel Holt and his soldiers. As the Americans seem to close in from all sides, the trio must summon every resource, both real and supernatural, as the brutal attack escalates. Starring Kaniehtiio Horn, Ezra Buzzington, Eamon Farren

Sleep Tight (Director: Jaume Balagueró)

A deranged doorman becomes obsessed with making a woman's life pure and utter hell. Acclaimed director Jaume Balagueró (the REC series) serves up an unnerving tale of obsession and torment that delivers nonstop thrills right up to its shocking conclusion. Starring Luis Tosar, Marta Etura, Alberto San Juan

Them (ILS) (Director: David Moreau)

A group of hooded strangers stalk a couple in this French horror film par excellance. Critically acclaimed upon its release, Them-along with films like High Tension, Inside, and Martyrs-hooked the rest of the world on gruesome Gallic gore-fests. Starring Olivia Bonamy, Michael Cohen, Adriana Mocca.

