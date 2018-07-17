Shuri is set to take center stage in her own series from Marvel Comics. Black Panther's sister is set to star in her first ever solo series from the publisher, simply titled Shuri, this October. The new Black Panther spin-off comic sees Shuri taking a much meatier role in leading Wakanda after her brother T'Challa is lost on a space mission. This leaves the Wakandans asking questions about who should lead, given their king's disappearance. T'Challa's sister is the next in line for the throne and that means she's pulled from her beloved lab. Here's the official synopsis for the new series from Marvel.

"Shuri is happiest in a lab, surrounded by gadgets of her own creation. She'd rather be testing gauntlets than throwing them. But a nation without a leader is a vulnerable one, and Shuri may have to choose between Wakanda's welfare and her own."

The new book comes from Eisner-nominated artist Leonardo Romero and award-winning author Nnedi Okorafor. The Nigerian-American writer is probably best known for her novel Who Fears Death, which is currently being turned into a series at HBO. Okorafor has also contributed to the world of Wakanda in Marvel Comics, penning several issues of Black Panther: Long Live the King, as well as the Wakanda Forever comic, which centers on the awesome warrior ladies known as the Dora Milaje. Okorafor had this to say about her upcoming Shuri series.

"[Shuri is] an African young woman of genius level intelligence who is obsessed with technology and has traveled spiritually so far into the past that she's seen Wakanda before it was Wakanda. The Ancestors call her Ancient Future. And she's super ambitious. What do I love about her? Alllll that and more. She's a character in the Marvel Universe who really sings to me."

The author added, "Don't let the title of 'princess' fool you." When Marvel Studios released Black Panther in theaters earlier this year, it became a massive pop culture phenomenon. The movie was embraced almost universally by critics and fans alike, bringing in a staggering $1.3 billion worldwide. While T'Challa was at the center of the story, the supporting cast of characters that inhabit the fictitious African nation of Wakanda, such as Leticia Wright's Shuri, were a big part of what captured the imagination of moviegoers. Now, she's getting her very own comic book.

Marvel's new Shuri comic book will hit shelves in October, but no specific release date has been announced. In addition to the announcement, we also have a look at a variant cover for the first issue from artists Carlos Pacheco, Rafael Fonteriz and Laura Martin. Shuri is looking ready to get down to business, with her fellow Marvel heroes Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thor, Ant-Man and Hulk hanging out in the background. You can check out the cover for yourself below. This news was first reported by Bustle.