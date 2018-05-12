Siberia, starring Keanu Reeves, was just picked up by Saban Films at the Cannes Film Festival to release in North America. Additionally, we now have our first look at Reeves, aping John Wick's style just a tad bit. It's hard to look at the actor and not think of John Wick at this point, especially when he's rocking the same haircut and facial hair. If that wasn't enough Keanu Reeves news for you, it was also announced this week that Bill and Ted 3 is officially happening with Reeves and co-star Alex Winter on board.

Siberia also stars Molly Ringwald as the wife of Keanu's character. Ringwald is said to have a small part in the romantic thriller that has Reeves in over his head, as an "American diamond trader who sells blue diamonds of dubious origin to buyers in Russia." Molly Ringwald had nothing but good things to say about working with Keanu Reeves on the set of Siberia.

"Siberia is a movie I shot with Keanu Reeves where I play his wife. I have a supporting role in that. I haven't seen it yet, but I had a great time working with him. He's a really nice guy. And, of course, I've been a big fan of his for a long time."

Siberia stars Keanu Reeves as Lucas Hill, who falls in love and gets into an obsessive relationship with a Russian café owner after his diamond deals begin to go south. Not much else is currently available in terms of the story, but Saban Films declares that the movie is unlike any romantic thrillers that are currently out there. Saban Film's Bill Bromiley boasted that everybody will love Siberia. He explains.

"Siberia is a fresh departure from your average love story, balancing the high-wire act of being a thriller with pacing that keeps you on your toes till the last frame. Everyone will love this."

Siberia was written by Scott B. Smith from a story by Stephen Hamel and directed by Matthew Ross. The movie stars Keanu Reeves (The Matrix, John Wick) and Ana Ularu (Inferno, Emerald City), with supporting performances from Molly Ringwald (Riverdale, Jem and the Holograms) and Pasha Lychnikoff (Ray Donovan, Shameless). There is no official release date set for Siberia at this time.

While no release date has been set for Siberia, it is believed that the movie will come out before the end of the year. Keanu Reeves is currently filming the highly anticipated John Wick 3, which will end the successful trilogy. After production wraps on John Wick 3, it is believed that production will begin on Bill and Ted 3, another movie that Reeves fans are really excited about. There's a lot of Keanu Reeves in very different roles coming out over the next year, and it will be interesting to see how he balances action, romantic thriller, and comedy. You can check out the first image of Reeves from Siberia, below, from Deadline.