Universal's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opened with a huge debut of $148 million, which fell $2 million shy of the original estimates on Sunday, and $60.8 million short of the then-record debut of $208.8 million of 2015's Jurassic World. Despite coming in far under its predecessor, this Jurassic World sequel will have no trouble taking care of the two box office newcomers this weekend, Sony's thriller sequel Sicario: Day of the Soldado and Lionsgate's basketball comedy Uncle Drew. While Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will suffer a big drop, it should have no trouble winning with $67.8 million.

Our $67.8 million projection represents a roughly 55% drop from the debut weekend, which falls in line with the second weekends for recent hits such as Avengers: Infinity War (55.5%) and The Incredibles 2 (56%). The dinosaur sequel could likely drop much more and still come away with an easy victory over the two newcomers, which will be playing in hundreds fewer theaters than Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Sicario: Day of the Soldado is expected to open in roughly 2,900 theaters while Uncle Drew is expected to open in more than 2,600 theaters, both a far cry from the 4,475 theaters Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opened in, the second widest opening of all time behind last year's Despicable Me 3 (4,529 theaters).

We're projecting that The Incredibles 2 will also stay put in second place with an estimated $38.6 million in its third weekend, followed by Sicario: Day of the Soldado in third with $16.8 million and Uncle Drew in fourth with $14.7 million, with Ocean's 8 rounding out the top 5 with $6.5 million. If our projection is correct, the opening weekend for Sicario: Day of the Soldado comes in ahead of the $12.8 million 2015's Sicario earned when it opened in wide release, after two impressive weeks in limited release. As of now, Sicario: Day of the Soldado has a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is "Fresh" but still far under the 93% RT rating of the original Sicario.

Uncle Drew marks the feature film debut of NBA superstar Kyrie Irving, who stars as Uncle Drew, a character he created for four Pepsi Max short films he starred in, wrote and directed between 2012 and 2015. The character comes to life on the big screen from a script by former pro basketball player Jay Longino (Skiptrace) with Charles Stone III (Drumline, Step Sisters) directing. Irving is joined by a supporting cast that includes LilRel Howrey, Erica Ash, Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll, Mike Epps, J.B. Smoove and basketball legends such as Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson and Lisa Leslie. No budget figures were given, but since this most definitely isn't a big budget epic, if it puts up a solid number on opening weekend, it could be quite profitable.

Looking ahead to next weekend, Marvel Studios has the weekend all to itself with the highly-anticipated Ant-Man and the Wasp as the only new movie arriving in wide release. There is no indication as to how many theaters it will open in yet, but it will most likely be somewhere in the 4,000 to 4,200 range, if not more. Take a look at our projections for the weekend of June 29 below, and check back on Sunday for the top 10 estimates, courtesy of Box Office Mojo.