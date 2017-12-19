The wait seems like it was longer than expected, but we finally have the first trailer for Sicario 2: Soldado. The much anticipated follow-up to 2015's surprise smash hit Sicario. The blistering first footage has us very excited, as it reunites original stars Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro.

Previous to the footage arriving online, Brolin had called this sequel both more 'severe' and a lot 'bigger' than that initial outing that introduced his character C.I.A. Agent Matt Graver. Benicio Del Toro now calls it more of a 'really hardcore straight line' and a 'little more complicated'. Del Toro returns to play Graver's 'man on fire' Alejandro as the pair continue to wage a war on drugs.

The first movie was focused mainly on Emily Blunt's F.B.I. agent Kate Macer as she finds herself recruited into an off-the-books DEA task force. Now, Alejandro and Graver are operating with no oversight. The war on drugs has escalated, and the cartels are escorting terrorists over the U.S. and Mexico border. Graver is asked to step in and help take care of the problem, with one of his new bosses played by Catherine Keener.

Emily Blunt doesn't return in Sicario 2, even for a cameo. The first movie completed her story arc. Though when it comes to Benecio Del Toro's character, there was still plenty of story left to tell, as you can see in the trailer below.

Alejandro has been on a revenge mission to bring down the people that killed his family. He now finds himself on a new assignment, which involves a drug lord's daughter played by Isabella Moner. About his character's motivation this time out, Del Toro says this.

"[He] either has to follow orders or make the right decision and so that's kind of where the character's stuck."

Original director Dennis Villeneuve and his cinematographer Roger Deakins didn't have time to return for the sequel, which had just a three year turn around. Suburra director Stefano Sollima is now at the helm. And as evident here, he brings a lot of punch to this latest story in the Sicario universe. The trailer arrives courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. You can see exclusive new photos there, but we have the full trailer for you here to watch in all it's uninterrupted glory.