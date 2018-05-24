Josh Brolin is back for his third movie of the summer of 2018 in the latest trailer for Sicario 2 and it's an intense 2 minutes of footage. This is the third trailer that we've seen for the sequel, which has officially been titled Sicario: Day of Soldado and it focuses on Brolin and Benicio Del Toro starting a war between the Mexican drug cartels after the president deems the cartels to be terrorist organizations. As Brolin's character Matt Graver says, "I'm going to have to get dirty," and the new Sicario 2 trailer does just that.

While it seems that the cartel war is a success in the trailer for Sicario 2, another war is brewing between Josh Brolin's Matt Gravers and Benicio Del Toro's Alejandro. After kidnapping the daughter (Isabela Moner) of a major cartel kingpin, Del Toro finds himself in a new mission to protect the girl after the American government wants her killed, which puts him directly in the crosshairs of Matt Gravers, who has the immense fire power and resources of the United States government to track down Alejandro. While the new trailer doesn't focus on the battle between Del Toro and Brolin, it shows the fractures that lead up to it.

When asked about the direction of Sicario 2 in a recent interview, Benicio Del Toro revealed that there are some decisions that have to be made for both his character and Josh Brolin's. This is evident pretty much right from the start of all three of the trailers that have been released thus far, but these decisions look pretty drastic. Del Toro prefers to call the decisions "difficult." He had this to say.

"I think the characters are faced with more decisions, more forks in the road. I could say the same for Josh's character and for Alejandro. They have to make decisions that are more difficult, perhaps."

As for Josh Brolin, he says that Sicario 2 is a more "severe" movie when compared to the first film. The actor also added that the sequel is much "bigger in scope" than the first installment. Again, the words of Brolin are echoed in all three of the trailers that have been released. Those difficult decisions for Matt Gravers and Alejandro are highlighted as well as the huge scope when the troops head into Mexico to start a huge war in the latest footage from Sicario 2.

Josh Brolin is currently everywhere. He just wrapped up the promotional campaign for Infinity War, where he stars as the villainous Thanos, and then jumped right into the promotional tour for Deadpool 2, where he plays Cable. Now, he'll soon be out and about promoting Sicario 2, which hits theaters on June 29th. One has to wonder where Brolin finds the time and energy to commit to all of these projects so close together. Anyway, you can check out the new trailer for Sicario 2 below, thanks to the Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube channel.