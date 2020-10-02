Hollywood has a long history of taking a successful film and tacking on an unnecessary sequel to cash in on the popularity of the original. Such a strategy rarely works out, and there are few better examples of that fact than Denis Villeneuve's 2015 action-thriller Sicario, and it's 2018 follow-up Sicario: Day of the Soldado. In an interview with Team Deakins, Josh Brolin, who had a leading role in both movies, explained why the sequel failed to live up to the expectations set by the original.

"[Filmmaker] Stefano Sillima did the second one. For what it is, and I would say this to Stefano's face, it's a bigger scope and more action, for what it is it's wonderful. But there's something really special about Sicario, there's something quieter and there's something a little more intelligent in how it unravels."

Sicario: Day of the Soldado had a bigger budget, and all the trappings of a shiny, big-budget Hollywood project. While fans praised the stylish, slick aesthetic of the movie, some complained that it lacked the heart of the original. Cinematographer Roger Deakins, who worked on Sicario but not the sequel, opined that bigger action set pieces do not necessarily add up to a better cinematic experience.

"Sicario 2,' it shows that it was big and the action sequences were amazing. I thought it was incredibly well shot, but it lacked that personality that 'Sicario' had. The strongest scene in all of 'Sicario' is the end in the kitchen where it's just Benicio [del Toro] and Emily [Blunt] and you're like, 'Wow, this is so intense.' You don't necessarily need all that [big action]."

So far, the analysis by Josh Brolin and Deakins for the two Sicario movies can be chalked up to the first one taking an indie-movie route, while the second one went full-on Hollywood. But Brolin was also careful to point out that he is not saying that Day of the Soldado is an inferior product to Sicario, but simply that it affects the audience in a different manner.

"Different strokes, different folks. It's not a negative with Stefano. He did something called ['Zero Zero Zero'] and it was along those same lines. It was big, it was very dramatic, but it wasn't as, like with 'Sicario' [and "Soldado"], as specific in its behavioral choices...It's a behavioral choice tonally, in camera placement, in lens choice, how subtle you can be. That's the difference, with 'Soldado' you're going 'wow, wow' and with 'Sicario' you are leaning further into it and you're going to get slapped but you can't help it, and you know it."

Clearly, Brolin is a fan of Villeneuve's style of filmmaking, and it is not surprising that the actor has joined the filmmaker on his ambitious quest to make a series of movies based on Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi series Dune. While the novels are famously said to be unfilmable, the combined talents of Villeneuve, Brolin, and the rest of the high-profile cast of the franchise will hopefully create a cinematic experience that is as memorable as the original Sicario. This comes from Team Deakins podcast}.