Could director Denis Villeneuve return to the director's chair for Sicario 3? There are a lot of questions that need to be answered before something like that can be truly entertained, but reportedly, he's eager to get back behind the camera for another installment in the unlikely franchise. According to producer Ed McDonnell, Villeneuve would like to come back for Sicario 3, if it happens.

Sicario 2: Soldado, which is directed by Stefano Sollima, is set to arrive in theaters this summer on June 29. Both Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro return from the first movie but, sadly, due to his commitments on Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve, who directed the first movie, was not available to come back. However, in a recent interview, franchise producer Ed McDonnell reveals that he really wanted to come back and that, if all goes well, he could direct the next Sicario movie, assuming this upcoming sequel does well enough to warrant a third installment. Here's what he had to say about it in a recent interview in the latest issue of Empire Magazine.

"He [Villeneuve] wishes he had been available [for Sicario 2]. We even talked about him maybe coming back for the third one, should there be one. He said, 'If I were available, I'd be directing this movie tomorrow.' But we always knew he was going to be in the middle of Blade Runner when the script started to come together."

Blade Runner 2049 worked out well in some respects. The movie was a massive critical success, going on to become one of the best-reviewed movies of 2017. However, the Blade Runner sequel was also one of the year's biggest bombs at the box office. Though, that doesn't really rest on Denis Villeneuve's shoulders. He, by virtually all accounts, did an outstanding job as a director. So the idea of him returning for Sicario 3 is certainly appealing to both fans of the first movie and the producers. He's easily become one of the most in-demand and respected directors working in Hollywood right now.

Sicario was released in 2015 and was a massive success. Many feel it was unfairly snubbed for some Oscar nominations. The drug cartel movie did fine at the box office, earning $84 million from a $30 million production budget. But those aren't numbers that usually spawn a franchise. Yet, here we are, just a handful of months away from Sicario 2: Soldado arriving in theaters and already talking about a possible Sicario 3.

Before we get too ahead of ourselves, we'll need to see if people actually show up to see Sicario 2. That's going to be the biggest question mark in this whole thing. People seemed very pleased with the action-heavy and violent first trailer, which is a good sign. As for Denis Villeneuve, he's currently working on his Cleopatra movie and his big-budget Dune reboot, which he has big aspirations for. He was also in the running to direct James Bond 25. But if the scheduling works out and if the movie gets the green light, as Screen Rant reports, it sounds like he'll find time to do Sicario 3.