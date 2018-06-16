Sicario: Day of the Soldado isn't even in theaters yet and now producer Trent Luckinbill has revealed that we can "absolutely" expect to see Sicario 3. The first installment was directed by Denis Villeneuve and was a critical hit and a modest commercial success at the box office, even gaining some awards recognition. While Sicario wasn't a box office smash, it was successful of enough to earn a sequel and now even a full on trilogy, which should be a sign of good news for fans who have been waiting to see Sicario 2.

Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin are back for Sicario 2, but director Denis Villeneuve and Emily Blunt did not return for the sequel. Sicario screenwriter Taylor Sheridan returned to write the script for the sequel and revealed that he already has plans for Sicario 3. Director Stefano Sollima confirmed that there are plans to make a third movie, but it isn't clear if he will remain on board to direct. Producer Trent Luckinbill doubled down on the Sicario 3 comments and had this to say.

"We were so thrilled that people responded to the first one and we felt justified in making a second because we loved it. (Laughs) We probably are the biggest fans of the movie. And we feel that way again. Obviously, even more than the first one, we kind of leave off a little teaser at the end. Yeah. And we would love to kind of see, you know, this was always in the back of Taylor's mind, and we loved it, and we thought, God, it would be great if we could get there. I think we'd like to do that now. I certainly feel like the second one lived up to the expectations."

There have been talks about a possible Sicario 3 for a few months now and even rumors that Denis Villeneuve will return to finish the trilogy. However, Villeneuve is quite busy at the moment working on a two-part movie adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune, which is a massive undertaking. Fans have been waiting for a proper Dune adaptation since the 1980s when David Lynch's underwhelming version of the film came out.

As for Sicario 2, aka Sicario: Day of the Soldado, the sequel is said to be a much darker film that even makes the first movie seem "like a comedy," according to Taylor Sheridan. And he's not kidding. The trailers that have been released have been unrelenting as Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro prepare to wage war on each other after setting the Mexican drug cartels on themselves. Everything seems to be multiplied into an intense sequel that looks unrelenting.

Sicario 2 opens in theaters on June 29th and there is currently not a time frame set up for Sicario 3, though there are already story ideas in place. Without giving too much away, the sequel does seem to insinuate that a trilogy is possible. There are still a lot of things that need to fall into place before that can happen. While we wait to find out, you can check out the news of Sicario 3 below, thanks to the Collider YouTube channel.