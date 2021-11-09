Denis Villeneuve's hit drama Sicario seemed to come out of nowhere, but it has already spawned two sequels - one of which is yet to be released. The O.G. film from 2015 follows an idealistic FBI agent (the sharply appealing Emily Blunt) enlisted by a government task force to aid in the escalating war against drugs at the border between the U.S. and Mexico. The film's hard-hitting 2018 sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, continues to follow the drug war on the border, which has escalated as the cartels have begun trafficking terrorists across the U.S. border. To fight the war, federal agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) re-teams with the secretive Alejandro (Benicio del Toro). Will they reunite again for the third installment?

The first film enjoyed both favorable reviews and success at the box office while landing three Academy Award nominations. The second installment was generally less favored among critics, though it certainly wasn't a commercial flop. The third project, which would complete what producers have called an "anthology trilogy," is still a go.

"We were so thrilled that people responded to the first one and we felt justified in making a second because we loved it," said producer Trent Luckinbill to Screen Rant. "We probably are the biggest fans of the movie. And we feel that way again. Obviously, even more than the first one, we kind of leave off a little teaser at the end. Yeah. And we would love to kind of see, you know, this was always in the back of Taylor's mind, and we loved it, and we thought, God, it would be great if we could get there. I think we'd like to do that now. I certainly feel like the second one lived up to the expectations."

There has been speculation about who will return for Sicario Capos - the third film's reported title - both behind and in front of the camera. Here's a closer look at everything we know so far.

When Will It Hit Theaters?

Sicario: Capos is produced by Black Label Media, which has confirmed that the movie should enter production either late 2021 or early 2022. Therefore, it's possible we won't see a finished product until the end of next year. Taking into account the second installment's mixed response, the studio may be taking extra caution in assembling the next installment.

Which Cast Members Are Returning?

At this time, no definitive casting for Sicario 3 has been revealed, but producer Molly Smith has confirmed with Deadline that Black Label intends to get del Toro back to appear. Brolin and supporting actor Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice), (Fargo Season 2) are both expected to return for a third film, but again, nothing has been finalized.

It feels like Blunt's hero character is a must for a trilogy capper too, and an exploration of how she evolved following the traumatic events of the original film could be great for the new flick. While Day of the Soldado received its fair share of positive feedback, the absence of Blunt was felt heavily, and the film is generally seen as less narratively interesting than the original. Reports say that the series' producers are interested in bringing Blunt back to the world of Sicario, but it's hard to say, given her busy schedule.

Who Is Helming The Project Behind The Camera?

Could Villeneuve return to the director's chair for Sicario 3? According to producer Ed McDonnell, Villeneuve would like to come back. "[Villeneuve] wishes he had been available [for Sicario 2]," said McDonnell to Empire. "We even talked about him maybe coming back for the third one, should there be one. He said, 'If I were available, I'd be directing this movie tomorrow.' But we always knew he was going to be in the middle of Blade Runner when the script started to come together."

Meanwhile, Sicario 2 director Stefano Sollima made it clear back in 2018 that he wouldn't return for a third installment. "Every movie in these series needs to be a standalone that stays in the same world," he told Variety at the time. "I'd love to watch another chapter of Sicario, but it should be from a different director who has their own specific style. You shouldn't have more than one film from the same director. Then it would be too much like a real franchise."

What's The Storyline Of The Third Installment?

Ahead of the release of Day Of The Soldado, producer Trent Luckinbill confirmed a third Sicario was definitely in the works. The story would likely pick up from the Sicario 2 ending, which saw Alejandro (del Toro) survive a gunshot by young gang member Miguel (played by Elijah Rodriguez}, who was forced to shoot him. The final scene takes place a year later, where the recovered Alejandro seemingly recruits Miguel, setting up a potential apprentice relationship in the next movie.

A sequel would also have to deal with the career impact facing Matt (Brolin) as a rare display of emotion caused him to disobey the strict orders of his superiors in Sicario 2. The title Sicario: Capos roughly translated in English as "bosses," could mean Matt and Alejandro will face the toughest drug kingpins they've dealt with yet.