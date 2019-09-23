Sid Haig, best known to horror fans across the world as Captain Spaulding, has sadly passed away at the age of 80. Earlier this month, Haig had been hospitalized and placed into the ICU after an apparent accident. According to his wife Suzie in a following update, Haig's health appeared to be improving, and it began to look like he would soon be heading home.

However, a new update posted to Haig's official Instagram account confirms the legendary actor passed away on Saturday. Here's what Suzie says in the Instagram post.

"On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us. We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected. Sidney Eddie Mosesian 7/14/39 - 9/21/19. Husband, Father, Grandfather, Friend. Goodnight, my love. We will find each other again, next time. I love you."

Without a doubt, Captain Spaulding is the first character most people will think of when reflecting on Haig's legendary career. First appearing in Rob Zombie's debut movie House Of 1000 Corpses in 2003, the character instantly became a pop culture phenomenon due to his bizarre look and unique portrayal. Haig soon after stepped back into the role for the 2005 sequel The Devil's Rejects, depicting the sinister clown going on a mass killing spree with fellow family members Otis Driftwood (Bill Moseley) and Baby Firefly (Sheri Moon Zombie). Just this month, Haig appeared as Captain Spaulding for one last time in the new sequel from Zombie, 3 from Hell.

While Haig and Captain Spaulding are synonymous, fans of the actor will know his amazing career goes so much deeper than that. Beginning in the early '60s, Haig worked as an actor in dozens upon dozens of different projects. He had made a name for himself by starring in Jack Hill's blaxploitation movies of the '70s and managed to snag a starring role on the TV series Jason of Star Command as the villain Dragos. By the '90s, Haig had temporarily retired from acting to pursue work as a Hypnotherapist, leading to him turning down the role of Marsellus Wallace in Pulp Fiction. He later returned to acting with Quentin Tarantino's next movie, Jackie Brown, in a role that was written specifically for him.

When Haig's wife Suzie had asked for prayers from the actor's fans following his initial admittance into the ICU, it brought about an outpouring of support from across the globe. Horror fans and movie lovers far and wide sent their well wishes and prayers. Some of Haig's movie colleagues like Rob Zombie and Bill Moseley also expressed their concern for the actor on social media. It began to appear that Haig was well on his way to recovery after an update from Suzie suggested he was doing much better, and the actor was made aware of the immense support he was getting. Perhaps we can take some small solace in Haig seeing just how much he is loved and appreciated in his final moments.

Zombie has since commented on Haig's death, saying, "The Captain is gone... but he will never be forgotten." We couldn't have said it any better. Haig is no longer here, but he will forever be a legend. We offer our condolences to Suzie and the Haig family at this time; may he rest in peace. This news comes to us from Instagram.