The horror community is mourning the loss of Sid Haig. The actor passed away over the weekend at the age of 80. Haig's wife Susan L. Oberg confirmed the news early this morning. Elvira Actress Cassandra Peterson and Rob Zombie, along with countless others, used their social media platforms to pay tribute to Haig and the legacy he has left behind. In addition to working with Zombie for 20 years on projects like House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects, Haig also worked with Quentin Tarantino on Jackie Brown and had numerous other character roles over the years.

Cassandra Peterson posted two pictures of herself with Sid Haig. In one picture, she is dressed as Elvira and in another, she is in normal clothing while Haig is dressed as Captain Spaulding. It's too bad that we don't have a picture of both of them in character together. With that being said, it appears that Peterson and Haig had a long friendship. She had this to say.

"Very sad to hear about Sid Haig's passing. I knew him for many years and he was one of my favs! I will really miss him. R.I.P."

Rob Zombie and Sid Haig had a long working relationship and Haig was very grateful for the opportunity that Zombie gave him. Captain Spaulding is a horror icon, thanks to the work of Haig and Zombie. The musician/director spoke about receiving the news of Haig's passing and revealed he thought he was getting better after recent hospital stays. He explains.

"Last night I received a phone call I was dreading from Bill Moseley. He told me that our friend Sid Haig had died. It was shocking but unfortunately not unexpected. I've known for a long time how sick Sid was and what he was battling. Over the past year as I saw pictures of him still attending conventions I thought perhaps he had beat it, but last week when he returned to the hospital I feared the worst."

Rob Zombie went on to say that he was aware Sid Haig was in bad shape over the past year. "I had a long talk on the day that he told me of his condition and he knew 3 From Hell would most likely be his last appearance on screen," says Zombie. Unfortunately it really was Haig's last acting role. Though his time on screen is brief, Zombie says, "I knew it was very important to Sid that Captain Spaulding make one more round and he did." Zombie also recalls the actor was in "rough shape that day, but he gave it his all and made his scene very memorable."

Neither Sid Haig nor Rob Zombie were aware when they were making House of 1000 Corpses that Haig was creating an iconic horror character. Zombie says, "Sid told me many times how thankful he was for the Captain and how that character changed his life." When Zombie had contacted him about the part, Haig had given up acting to become a hypnotherapist. However, taking on the role of Captain Spaulding at the age of 60 changed his life forever. "The Captain is gone... but he will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace Sid," concluded Zombie. You can read Rob Zombie's Facebook tribute in full below. In addition to Cassandra Peterson and Rob Zombie's tributes, you can read more by Joe Bob Briggs, Rosario Dawson, Bill Moseley, and others below.

Very sad to hear about Sid Haig’s passing. I knew him for many years and he was one of my favs! I will really miss him. 😢 R.I.P. #sidhaigpic.twitter.com/mYRFMNxE9t — Elvira (@TheRealElvira) September 23, 2019

Goodbye Sid Haig. A great mate to hang with. An enthralling storyteller. A class act. One of a kind. An historical landmark that will missed forever. pic.twitter.com/1YSYbE1p69 — Tom Savini (@THETomSavini) September 23, 2019

Our condolences to the family and many friends of Sid Haig. Such a legend, and one that was so kind to fans and the horror community in general. Thank you for everything, Captain 🖤 pic.twitter.com/adOay17kYo — Shudder (@Shudder) September 23, 2019

The Fireflies lost their patriarch. RIP to my great good friend Sid Haig. The road will seem empty without you. Condolences to the family. https://t.co/tmQu6aBALK — Bill Moseley (@choptopmoseley) September 23, 2019

Oh, Sid Haig the beloved and adored. I so loved meeting and working with you. Thank you for sharing your talents and energy with all of us. Sending blessings and love to your family... Rest In Power love. https://t.co/myqWXueAsq — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) September 23, 2019

Let history record that just last month Sid Haig showed up for the Scares That Care charity event, flying cross country and taking care of his fans even when he was having trouble walking. He loved the horror family as much as horror loved him.@Shudder@kinky_horrorpic.twitter.com/ghgro55VcY — Joe Bob Briggs (@therealjoebob) September 23, 2019

RIP to horror legend, our friend, Sid Haig. We will miss you, Captain. pic.twitter.com/1lNjv4F3uF — FANGORIA (@FANGORIA) September 23, 2019

One of the all-time greats has left us. Thank you Sid Haig for all the great performances you've given us over the years. You may be gone, but you'll live forever on film. pic.twitter.com/Q8gze2KqmL — Stephen Lambrechts (@slambrechts) September 23, 2019

R.I.P. to my friend Sid Haig...famous horror movie actor. Captain Spaulding, Devil's Rejects, House of a Thousand Corpses. pic.twitter.com/V0BljZ8JTj — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) September 23, 2019

Deeply saddened to learn of Sid Haig’s passing this morning. Whom I was first introduced to on the set of @RobZombie’s house of 1000 corpses. Sid was a vibrant spirit with a passion for this industry like no other, he will be sorely missed. Goodbye my friend 🥺🖤 pic.twitter.com/KezSbppgKe — Lynda Olanoff 🎃 (@LynnOlanoff) September 23, 2019

Sid Haig - Captain Spaulding Commercials pic.twitter.com/sPpQfdcack — Horror Ads🔪 (@horrorads) September 23, 2019