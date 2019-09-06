3 from Hell star Sid Haig needs some positive vibes sent his way, as the horror movie legend is recovering in the hospital. On Haig's official Instagram account, the actor's wife Suzie posted a message stating Haig was in the intensive care unit at the hospital following an apparent accident. While no specifics were given, Suzie is asking for prayers from Haig's fans for his recovery at this time. Here's what she had to say about what's happened with Haig.

"SID HAS HAD AN ACCIDENT AND IS IN THE HOSPITAL IN ICU. EVERYONE PLEASE PRAY FOR HIM!!!!!!!!"

Of course, Sid Haig is perhaps best known for his frequent collaborations with filmmaker Rob Zombie, dating back to Zombie's very first movie. In 2003, Haig starred as the wicked clown Captain Spaulding in House of 1000 Corpses, establishing a partnership with Zombie which would span many years and movies. The character would ultimately become one of the most recognizable figures in modern horror history, as even those who haven't seen any of Zombie's movies are familiar with the killer clown. Haig wound up reprising the role in Zombie's other movies The Devil's Rejects and The Haunted World of El Superbeasto, and also appeared as other characters in Halloween and The Lords of Salem.

Haig can be seen as Captain Spaulding once again this month when 3 from Hell premieres in theaters for a special three-day screening from Fathom Events. There has been a lot of excitement from fans surrounding the sequel, and Haig's character has been featured prominently in the movie's marketing. Certainly, as one of the key members of the Firefly family along with Bill Moseley (Otis) and Sheri Moon Zombie (Baby), it wouldn't feel like a true follow-up to the previous movies without him. The unrated cut of 3 from Hell can be seen in theaters from Sept. 16-18.

Prior to his partnership with Rob Zombie, Haig had been acting consistently in movies dating all the way back to 1960. In the '60s and '70s, he made a name for himself appearing in many of Jack Hill's blaxploitation movies like Coffy and Foxy Brown. He has more recently taken on the horror genre head-on, appearing in a plethora of horror movies like Night of the Living Dead 3D, Hatchet 3, Bone Tomahawk, and Death House. What each of the veteran actor's many roles have in common is that they've all been well-received by fans, as you'd be very hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn't like the charismatic actor.

Haig is also a fan favorite on the horror convention circuit, always happy to sign autographs, take pictures, and interact with his fans. He might play one of the most sinister villains the horror genre has ever had to offer, but in reality Haig has shown himself to be a classy and amazing person. Our thoughts are with Sid and Suzie at this time, and we offer our best wishes for a speedy recovery for the actor. As we don't know the specifics of what landed Haig in the ICU, the news is certainly concerning, so let's hope we see Haig check back in with his fans soon to let everyone know he's okay. This news comes to us from Sid Haig on Instagram.