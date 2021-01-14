Siegfried Fischbacher, famous for performing as one half of the magician duo known as Siegfried and Roy, has passed away. According to his sister Dolore, the entertainer "fell asleep softly and peacefully," dying at the age of 81.

"I take my brother with me in every one of my prayers and I am deeply connected to him," Dolore, who lives as a nun in Munich, previously told the German newspaper Bild.

The death of Siegfried Fischbacher comes just days after it was reported that Siegfried was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer. A malignant tumor had been removed during a recent 12-hour operation, but doctors then discovered that it had already spread in his body. Siegfried, unable to see any family or friends leading up to his death due to the pandemic, chose to leave the hospital and spend his final days at his home in Las Vegas where two hospice workers cared for him until he passed.

Fischbacher's death also comes about eight months after the passing of his longtime partner, Roy Horn. In April 2020, Horn revealed that he was being treated for Covid-19. The next month, he died at the age of 75 at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas due to complications from the virus. At the time, Siegfried addressed the news with an emotional press release honoring his partner and closest friend.

"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Siegfried said at the time. "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried. Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life."

Siegfried and Roy first began performing together in the 1960s, bringing their act to Las Vegas after initially doing their act at nightclubs in Europe. They are best known for involving big cats like lions and tigers in their magic act, headlining at The Mirage for 13 years. Their run there came to an end in 2003 when Roy was viciously attacked by a tiger during a show, leaving him severely wounded and partially paralyzed. The duo officially retired from show business in 2010.

Siegfried and Roy are also known for executive producing the animated sitcom Father of the Pride. Created by Jeffrey Katzenberg for DreamWorks Animation, the series followed a family of white lions with the father working as the star of a Siegfried and Roy magic show. John Goodman led the ensemble cast that also included Danielle Harris, Cheryl Hines, Carl Reiner, and Orlando Jones. The series was short-lived, but it was nominated for Favorite New TV Comedy Series at the People's Choice Awards.

One thing that's for sure is that there will never be another pair like Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn. May they both rest in peace. This news comes to us from Newsweek.