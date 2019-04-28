Sigourney Weaver suited up as Ellen Ripley from Alien for Samantha Bee's Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner TBS special. Weaver hasn't portrayed Ripley on the big screen in quite some time, so it was a shock to see her reprise the iconic character for some political satire. The premise of the pre-recorded sketch is based on the fact that the political divide in the United States has "made living on earth insufferable," which brings Bee to space where she meets up with Ellen Ripley.

Samantha Bee is floating in space, disheveled and clutching a Donald Trump doll, and not willing to come back to Earth to cover the 2020 election. It's here that Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley comes to the rescues with her crew. Upon finding Bee, they believe she is Stephen Colbert, Seth Myers, and Bill Maher. After the Maher comment, Bee bites Ripley and takes off to a disgusting trash pad of an area, which is made to represent today's political climate. Sleeping in the garbage is Katie Couric, Ali Velshi, and Rebecca Traister. Bee is later sucked into space, who all complain about the upcoming 2020 election.

The short video is a must-see for any fans of the Alien franchise and Sigourney Weaver, no matter where you fall on the political spectrum. Samantha Bee spent most of the Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner ripping into President Donald Trump and the Democratic party for having way too many candidates. "I can't do it! I can't handle another presidential election! There are too many candidates. Nate Silver is gonna f*ck us again!" says Bee. Ellen Ripley understands and was on board to make sure Bee was able to get back to her hosting duties, no matter the cost.

Samantha Bee spent most of her time digging into Donald Trump and his administration, along with the heavily redacted Robert Mueller report to applause. Sigourney Weaver only appeared in the pre-taped sketch, but that was all we really needed. The political landscape is probably more polarized than ever before, so it was nice to see Ellen Ripley weigh in on what's going on today as a leading badass woman. Maybe Weaver will consider a run for president in the near future. Scarlett Johansson is thinking of it, so it's not unprecedented at the moment.

Sigourney Weaver surprised the high school cast of Alien: The Play and personally congratulated them on the show and spoke with the students and staff. The play has been getting a lot of attention for pulling off something pretty amazing with practically zero budget. While we wait to see if Weaver ever jumps back on board the Alien franchise, you can check out the video of Ellen Ripley helping out Samantha Bee in space below, thanks to the Full Frontal with Samantha Bee YouTube channel.