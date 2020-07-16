Despite cancellation, Hannibal remains a firm favorite among fans, with many hoping that the critically acclaimed series will eventually be revived. Well, according to series creator Bryan Fuller, not only is a fourth season a distinct possibility, but he would also like to focus on the most famous story from the saga, The Silence of the Lambs.

"It will be interesting to see what happens with the show moving forward or whether there is ever to be a Silence of the Lambs miniseries with this cast. The great thing about the idea - with members of the cast in terms of where we're going - is that if we are going to take five years, six years, seven years or what have you and everyone's still interested in coming back then that's just how long they've been on the lam, as it were. Then the story picks up from that point and we'll adapt."

So, it sounds like Bryan Fullerand the principle cast are interested in returning regardless of how long it might take, with the time-gap in between potentially even working to the story's advantage. Sadly, there are no official plans to bring the show back at the moment, but with Hannibal's continuing popularity, and the eagerness of the cast and crew, surely it is only a matter of time.

Fuller suggested the idea of a The Silence of the Lambs series during a reunion of the cast and crew of Hannibal, which featured Fuller, Mads Mikkelsen, Hugh Dancy, Gillian Anderson, Caroline Dhavernas, Katie Isabelle, Raúl Esparza, Hettiene Park, and Kacey Rohl, among others.

One thing that could put a cannibal amongst the vegetarians is the upcoming Clarice from CBS, which will act as a sequel series to the 1991 horror classic The Silence of the Lambs. Set in 1993, a year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs, the series is a deep dive into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high-stakes political world of Washington, D.C.

Originally played by Jodie Foster in the movie, the role of Clarice Starling in the series will be portrayed by Pretty Little Liars and The Originals star Rebecca Breeds. While this does not necessarily put an end to Fuller's plans, it could make things more difficult depending on the success of Clarice.

No doubt fans would love to see the return of Hannibal, with the series originally running for 3 season before cancellation. The show focusses on the relationship between FBI special investigator Will Graham and Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a forensic psychiatrist destined to become Graham's most cunning enemy and at the same time, the only person who can understand him.

Hugh Dancy starred as Will Graham, a gifted criminal profiler and hunter of serial killers, with Mads Mikkelsen taking on the role of Hannibal Lecter. The series was praised for its take on the early life of Lecter before the events of The Silence of the Lambs, with many feeling that Mikkelsen's depiction of the complicated cannibal was even better than that of the great Anthony Hopkins. Here's hoping that Fuller eventually gets his way. This comes to us from Nerdist.