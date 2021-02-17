Horror fans can now stay overnight at Buffalo Bill's house from The Silence of the Lambs. The home was on the market last year, and horror fan Chris Rowan decided to purchase it. Rowan intends on making the Perryopolis, Pennsylvania home a travel destination for horror fans from all over the world in the coming months. The exterior of the home is instantly recognizable to any fans of the Academy Award-winning 1991 movie, along with parts of the interior, which seem to have been left untouched over the years.

Bloody Disgusting was the first to find out that Silence of the Lambs home was open to the public after discovering the official website that Chris Rowan set up. "After months and months of hard work learning how to properly open and build a business from the ground up, I am proud to say that Buffalo's Bill's House is open for victims (I mean, the public!)," Rowan says. "Buffalo Bill's House is a genuine small business. It is not a part of some corporate machine, just a dream turned into reality, owned and operated by a guy who has had an obsession with horror movies since he was 6 years old." Rowan had to jump through some hoops to get the home, but this is just the beginning of his dream.

While The Silence of the Lambs home was used extensively towards the end of the movie, it does not actually have a well in the basement. That part of Buffalo Bill's home was shot somewhere else. However, Chris Rowan is already figuring out a way to turn the basement into a replica of the set, which will allow horror fans a unique experience. You can read what Rowan had to say about the future of the home below.

"As an avid Silence of the Lambs and Buffalo Bill fan, and with my knowledge of the industry, I have big plans to turn it into a 'cinematic destination' complete with the ability to stay, and to conduct tours of the residence for all of the fans. I also have a vision that includes having the 'well' and 'Buffalo Bill's workshop' recreated and built on-site as permanent sets, so fans may have the most unique photo opportunities during their visit with mementos that will last them a lifetime!"

Buffalo Bill's home is now open for business, which allows guests to stay overnight. Guided tours also offered, along with opportunities to film in and around the house. Hardcore horror fans can even get married on the grounds if they want to. The Silence of the Lambs home is just 30 miles outside of Pittsburgh, and it's pretty easy to get to. Fans can head over to the site right now and get an immersive look at the home, which was constructed in 1910.

For Chris Rowan, this is a dream come true for himself and horror fans from all over the world. When the home was first up for sale last year, many horror fans were probably thinking exactly what Rowan was thinking. And now, it's a reality. You can head over to the Official Buffalo Bill's house website to get a better look at the house and book your stay.