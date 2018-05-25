Kevin Smith first announced Jay & Silent Bob Reboot last year and the script has been finished for nearly a year now. But a lot has happened since then. Smith suffered a massive heart attack back in February of this year and has been taking time to fully appreciate everything in life, and now, it's time for Jay and Silent Bob to officially ride again. While speaking at a Fatman on Batman live Q&A session, Kevin Smith detailed some plans for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and also announced that production is set to begin this summer.

We've known for a while that Jay and Silent Bob Reboot isn't going to be a normal reboot by today's standards and Kevin Smith is now doubling down on that idea. It's going to be a sequel to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, while making fun the reboot. We're going to see the same story told again, but in a far different fashion. Smith had this to say.

"We're doing a sequel to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and it's called Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. It's us, it's me and Jay so it's not really strictly a reboot in the way that people think of a reboot. If you remember Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back it was a movie in which Jay and Silent Bob found out Hollywood was making a movie about them so they went cross country to Hollywood to stop that from happening. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is completely f*cking different. In Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Jay and Silent Bob find out that Hollywood is making a reboot of that old movie that they had made about them, and they have to go across the country to Hollywood to stop it all over again. it's literally the same f*cking movie all over again. It's a movie that makes fun of sequels and remakes and reboots while being all three at the same time."

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot costar Jason Mewes has read the script and says that it's hilarious and very clever, which sounds perfect for fans of Kevin Smith. When asked about when the reboot/sequel will start filming, Smith revealed that production will begin in August of this year in order to get everything finished for an August of 2019 release date. If all goes well, we should be seeing the return of a lot of Kevin Smith's allies from over the last two decades and even some new friends who have yet to join Smith on screen.

While talking about Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Kevin Smith likened his vision to Gus Van Sant's decision to remake Pyscho. The director hinted that we could end up seeing some shot-for-shot remakes of Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, which seems bizarre, but also pretty intriguing. Smith seems to like the absurdity of the reboot being totally unnecessary. He explains.

"One of my favorite little director tricks or experiments of the last 20-25 years was Gus Van Sant, He's coming off the heat of Good Will Hunting. He's an Academy Award-nominated director. The film won awards. Ben and Matt won for screenwriting, Robin Williams won Best Actor in it. Gus had his pick of anything, he could do anything he wanted, and he went into Universal and he was like I want to remake Psycho. They were like Are you crazy? It's Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, and he was like, yeah, but it's a black and white movie. There's a whole generation of kids who will never watch this movie... I thought that was so crazy, ballsy, he wanted to do a shot-for-shot remake of Psycho, but in color with new actors. It's a very film-school experiment. It's something a young-buck director who's figuring out what they want to be, does. It felt very avant-garde. Some people will argue from not until the end of time that it was absolutely f*cking unnecessary, but I like that it was just ballsy. He literally just made the same f*cking movie over again. Mine's not that, we have a completely different script, but I used the script of Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back to build the script to Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. So there' a van in it with three girls in it."

Now that everything is starting to fall into place for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, it's time to speculate about who will make appearances. Mark Hamill has already expressed interest in returning as Cockknocker and Brian O'Halloran, who played Dante Hicks in Clerks and many other Smith movies, has confirmed that he will participate as well. Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, and whole slew of other actors will more than likely sign up for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. While we wait to find out, you can check out what Kevin Smith had to say about the reboot below, courtesy of the Fatman on Batman YouTube channel.