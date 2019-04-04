Scream Factory is giving us an all-new Collector's Edition blu-ray release of the 2006 horror hit Silent Hill (starring Radha Mitchell and based off the popular game with the same name) this summer.

Based on the best-selling horror/action video game, Silent Hill stars Radha Mitchell (Pitch Black) as Rose, a desperate mother who takes her adopted daughter, Sharon, to the town of Silent Hill in an attempt to cure her of her ailment. After a violent car crash, Sharon disappears and Rose begins a desperate search to get her back. She descends into the center of the twisted reality of a town's terrible secret. Pursued by grotesquely deformed creatures and townspeople stuck in permanent purgatory, Rose begins to uncover the truth behind the apocalyptic disaster that burned the town 30 years earlier.

Dare to step inside the horrific town of Silent Hill, where darkness preys on every soul and Hell's creations await around every corner. But know that once you enter ... there is no turning back. This stylish horror film was directed by Christophe Gans (the 2014 version of Beauty And The Beast, Brotherhood Of The Wolf) and co-stars Sean Bean (Game Of Thrones), Alice Krige (Ghost Story) and Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead).

