It's garbage day! Scream Factory is doing more justice to our beloved 80s horror collections with a full bodied release of Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2! The holiday slasher sequel will hit store shelves just in time to fill your stockings on December 11. The nightmare is about to begin...again. "Santa" is back in the sequel to the infamous 1984 cult classic and horror holiday favorite. This release features a new 2K scan of an archival theatrical print, and is packed with bonus features, including new featurettes, interviews and commentaries with cast and crew.

Ricky is being released from a mental hospital. He takes with him the terrifying memory of his brother Billy's death and the memory of Mother Superior who brought about his brother's demise. For Ricky, starting a new life means avenging his brother's death, which sets him on a blind journey of relentless revenge, leading ultimately to Mother Superior. And when he gets to her, not even her faith will be enough to stop Ricky as he follows in the family tradition of Christmas carnage.

The final extras that made "Garbage Day!" famous include:

• NEW 2K Scan of best available surviving film elements (Archival Theatrical Print).

• NEW Audio Commentary With Director Lee Harry, And Actors Eric Freeman And James Newman

• NEW Slay Bells Ring Again: The Story Of Silent Night, Deadly Night 2 - Featuring Interviews With Co-Writer/Director Lee Harry, Actors Eric Freeman, James Newman, Elizabeth Kaitan, Darrel Guilbeau, And Kenny McCabe, And Makeup Effects Artist Christopher Biggs

• NEW Garbage Days Are Here Again - A Look At The Film's Locations

• NEW Ricky Today - A short Film Featuring A 2018 Interview With Ricky Caldwell

• NEW I Don't Sleep - An Extended Interview With Makeup Effects Artist Christopher Biggs

• Audio Commentary By Co-Writer/Director Lee Harry, Co-Writer Joseph H. Earle, And Actor James Newman

• Theatrical Trailer

Official street date for the Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2 blu-ray collector's edition release is December 11th for U.S. and Canada territories (Region A) which you can pre-order now at Shout! Factory.

Scream! Factory is also offering up a deluxe limited edition variant that comes with a limited-edition exclusive "Ricky" action figure. The 8" clothed action figure by NECA is exclusive to this set. Ricky Chapman is dressed in a fabric Santa suit with hat. The figure is fully posable and comes with a gun and axe accessories in window box packaging (Limited to 2,000 orders only).

This deluxe edition of Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2 comes with all the special features mentioned above, as well as the exclusive, limited edition 8" tall Ricky/Killer Santa action figure by NECA and an exclusive, limited edition 18" x 24" rolled poster of the newly-designed art from artist Joel Robinson (this will ship rolled, in a poster tube). Order the deluxe edition figure here and get free shipping.