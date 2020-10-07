At the time of its release in 1984, parents and critics alike were outraged at the killer Santa featured in ​Silent Night, Deadly Night​. ​New York Daily News​ declared that "​Silent Night, Deadly Night​ could kill the spirit of the season for good!" Naturally, the film​ ​has become a bona fide '80s horror cult classic.

On Black Friday (November 27th), publishing/production house 1984 will release a deluxe vinyl edition of the soundtrack via Record Store Day. The LP packaging is designed by "Ghoulish" Gary Pullin, who previously worked with 1984 on his coffee table book ​Ghoulish: The Art of Gary Pullin​, the vinyl soundtrack for 1980's Prom Night,​ and the double A-side 12-inch for Goblin's themes for ​Suspiria​ and ​Dawn of the Dead​.

Silent Night, Deadly Night​ features 12 songs produced and arranged by Morgan Ames, who worked directly with producer Scott Schneid and 1984 on the album. Two of the songs, "Merry Christmas Sweetheart" and "Christmas In My Dreams" were recorded for the film and went unused. This release marks their exclusive debut.

Silent Night, Deadly Night​ producers Scott Schneid and Dennis Whitehead: "Ames' songs have always been deserving of a stand-alone LP. ​[Her songs are] classically sweet, funky as all get-out, and doo-wop to the max - a conglomeration of musical styles that are sure to put a smile on your face. ​Dare we say that this song soundtrack deserves a place in your holiday collection next to Bing's ​White Christmas ​and Elvis'​ ​Christmas Album?​ We think so, but then again, some say we destroyed Christmas 35-plus years ago, and are still hard at work!"

The newly mastered audio was pressed at Gotta Groove Records in Cleveland on "Chimney Hellfire"-colored vinyl. The package also includes liner notes by Morgan Ames and two, one-of-a-kind, hand-cut laminated 35mm strips from an original print of the film.