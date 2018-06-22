Sony is reportedly developing a new Spider-Man universe spin-off with Silk. Amy Pascal will serve as the producer for the project. Silk, aka Cindy Moon, is a Korean-American heroine who first made her appearance in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man vol. 3 #1, and has been a fan favorite ever since. The character was created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos. Silk will be a part of the Spider-Man universe along with Venom, Silver and Black, Nightwatch, and Morbius the Living Vampire.

There has been a lot of speculation as to whether or not Tiffany Espensen from Spider-Man: Homecoming is Cindy Moon, aka Silk. On iMDB and other sources, she is simply labeled as Cindy, with no last name. She is also listed in the cast of Infinity War as well, but she may have been cut out at the last minute, or she could possibly be on the bus when Thanos' Q-Ship lands in New York. None of this has been officially confirmed, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe Wikia states that she is Cindy Moon. However, that site can be edited by anybody, so there's still no real connection.

Since Silk is tied into the Spider-Man universe, it would make sense for Tiffany Espensen to portray Cindy Moon. In the comics, Cindy Moon is bitten by the same radioactive spider as Peter Parker. She was given similar powers, but did not learn how to harness her powers right away. Spider-Man's one-time ally and mentor, Ezekiel Sims, later trains Cindy for 6 years so that she can properly use her powers. After the training concluded, Ezekiel locked Cindy in a secret facility to protect her and the other spiders from Morlun. As it turns out, Cindy remained in the facility for a full 10 years and was only let out when Peter Parker learned of her existence during the Original Sin crossover. Afterwards, she becomes Silk and works undercover with S.H.I.E.L.D.

If Sony is going to use Tiffany Espensen to portray Silk, it seems that there will have to be some time jumps, if they want to try and stay close to the source material. Again, it is not confirmed that Espensen will be playing Cindy Moon in this new project that Sony has in development. However, it makes the most sense and would tie-in to Spider-Man: Homecoming as well. There have been rumors about Peter Parker making an appearance in Venom, which if true, leads one to believe that Cindy Moon may have already made her debut in the Spider-Man universe.

There is currently no further information about Sony's development of the Silk spin-off, which hopefully means that more news will be available soon. Additionally, just because the project is in development, doesn't mean that it will end up happening. The Silver and Black movie was recently pulled from the release schedule after a year of reports that production was imminent. So, we'll just have to wait and see. You can read the original report over at The Wrap.