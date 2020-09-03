Sony is looking to expand its Spider-Man spin-off universe to the small screen. It has been revealed that the studio is now developing a Silk live-action TV show based on the character of the same name from the world of Marvel Comics. This is one of the many characters that Sony controls the screen rights to, despite an ongoing deal with Disney that allows for Spider-Man to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside his fellow Avengers.

According to multiple reports, Silk is in development at Sony with Phil Lord and Chris Miller producing. Lord and Miller previously directed The LEGO Movie and were aboard the creative team for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Lauren Moon (Good Trouble, Atypical) is said to be in talks to write the adaptation. Moon, much like the Marvel hero, is Korean-American. Amy Pascal is also on board as an executive producer. While no streaming service or network is currently attached, it is said that Amazon is in talks for the potential series. Amazon could follow in the footsteps of Netflix, which produced Marvel shows like Daredevil that enjoyed a successful run.

Silk made her debut in the pages of 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man #1. Created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, the Korean-American hero has an origin story that is tied to Peter Parker's. The very same radioactive spider that bit Parker, giving him spider-like powers, also bit a girl named Cindy Moon. The difference is that Moon can generate organic webbing, whereas Parker had to manufacture webbing on his own. The character has since remained a part of the Marvel Comics universe, appearing in a solo series as well as other books. She is associated with the Spider-Army/Web-Warriors and the Agents of Atlas.

This is not the first we have heard of Silk being eyed for an adaptation. In 2018, it was reported that Sony Pictures was developing a movie project centered on the character. There was also a report that a female-led Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Man spin-off would prominently feature Silk. It is not clear at this time if this new live-action series would have any effect on either of those previously revealed projects.

Sony, in the wake of the unexpectedly huge success of Venom, has been looking to expand the scope of its Spider-Man spin-off universe. Morbius, which stars Jared Leto, was originally supposed to hit theaters this summer but has been bumped to March 2021. Venom 2 is also on deck for next year. A Kraven the Hunter movie is also in the work, among many other projects at various stages in development. But this represents the studio's first project in the live-action TV realm.

It was reported last year that Sony was looking to explore live-action TV shows with the Marvel characters it controls the rights to. While Tom Holland's Peter Parker is part of the MCU, Sony is trying to capitalize on the hero's supporting cast, which includes hundreds of characters. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was previously reported by Variety.