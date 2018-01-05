We haven't heard much about Sony's Silver and Black Spider-Man spin-off lately, with the studio shifting the release date from October 18, 2018 to February 8, 2019. Filming is expected to begin sometime this year, but today we have more details about the production, including when and where principal photography is slated to take place. While the movie's primary production hub will be in Atlanta, there will also be a number of scenes shot in Mexico.

Back in May, there was a report that leaked new Silver and Black story details, which revealed that part of the story is set in the dangerous area known as "Triple Frontier," an area bordering Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay, where the Black Cat is hiding out after stealing valuable information from the government. Since that area is still quite dangerous to this day, it is believed that this Mexico shoot could be doubling for that area. The report also reveals that the working title for Silver and Black is "Tri-Border," which could be a reference to the Triple Frontier area as well.

The report also adds that production will run from March 5 through mid-June, with Kristi Zea (Silence of the Lambs, Red Dragon, The Departed) also being brought on as the production designer. With production taking place exactly three months from today, it remains unclear when we'll start hearing about the cast coming together, or if director Gina Prince-Blythewood is currently in the midst of the casting process or not. Along with the two title characters, Silver Sable and Black Cat, there are a number of other important characters to be cast, if the leaked story details from last year turn out to be accurate, which they very well may be.

The Spider-Man spin-off follows Silver Sable as she's tasked with finding The Black Cat, which comes seven years after Mendel Stromm (a.k.a. Robot Master) and his two henchmen (The Scorpion and The Tarantula) killed her father. The Black Cat, on the other hand, has been genetically enhanced as part of a deal with Stromm to save her father from a Russian prison, and now Stromm is looking for her because his financier, said to be Norman Osborn, is looking for a return on his investment. The story details also mentioned a number of other characters such as Dmitri Smerdyakov (a.k.a. The Chameleon), Dominic Fortune, Jessica Drew (Spider-Woman), Roxxon Oil, Sergei Kravinoff (Kraven the Hunter), Lonnie Lincoln (Tombstone) and Charles Standish, although none of those characters and/or details have been confirmed by Sony quite yet.

There have also been rumors that Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez is being eyed for a role, but no casting has been confirmed at this time. Both Silver and Black and this year's spin-off Venom are both said to take place in the Spider-Man: Homecoming universe, although there will be no appearances from Spidey in either of these movies, or any of the upcoming spin-offs. As of now, Silver and Black is slated to go up against Warner Bros. highly-anticipated animated sequel The LEGO Movie 2 and Summit Entertainment's comedy Flarsky. The latest report on Silver and Black comes courtesy of That Hashtag Show.