Sony's highly-anticipated Silver & Black movie, which follows Silver Sable and Black Cat, has landed two new writers, Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Lindsey Beer (Barbie). It has not been confirmed if the writers are starting over from scratch with a page-one rewrite, or if they will be working off any existing drafts. Gina Prince-Blythewood, who signed on to direct in May, wrote the initial draft of the script, with other writers such as Christopher Yost (Thor: Ragnarok) and Lisa Joy (Westworld) also working on the sreenplay.

The latest update we had on Silver & Black was from early January, when an unconfirmed report claimed that production starts this spring, with filming primarily set to take place in the studio's production hub in Atlanta, with some scenes also being shot on location in Mexico. That report claimed production is supposedly set to run between March 5 through mid-June, but with new writers coming aboard to work on the script, and no cast members officially attached yet, it seems unlikely that filming will begin at that time. Still, with a February 8, 2019 release date in place, it will be interesting to see when shooting does begin.

There was another rumor that surfaced in September that this movie will introduce the Wild Pack, a group of mercenaries from Marvel Comics who are often seen alongside Silver Sable. Rumored plot details have revealed that the story follows Silver Sablinova, a.k.a. Silver Sable, as she's tasked by the government to track down and capture Felicia Hardy, a.k.a. Black Cat. Doug Powell is still reportedly Silver Sable's right-hand, like in the comics, with Uncle Morty acting as her personal assistant, although Chen will not be Amy Chen from the comics, but a male assassin that may be based on the Ultimate comic book universe. It is also rumored that Silver Sable will try to avenge the death of her father at the hands of the movie's primary villain, Mendell Stromm.

Back in August, Silver and Black was pushed from an October 19, 2018 date to February 8, 2019, where it will go up against Warner Bros.' highly-anticipated animated sequel The LEGO Movie 2 and Summit Entertainment's comedy Flarsky. With just under a year left before this movie hits theaters, with no cast members attached and new writers tackling the script, it wouldn't be surprising if this Spider-Man spin-off was pushed to a later date in 2019, to give the filmmakers the kind of time they need to get the story right.

There was also an unconfirmed rumor from June that this movie will help set up an all-female Spider-Man universe, and that by the end of the movie, Silver Sable will have assembled a team that includes Felicia Hardy (Black Cat), Jessica Drew (Spider-Woman), Charlotte Witter (Stunner), Sarah Ehret (Jackpot) and Cassie St. Commons (Dusk). It's worth noting that, when that rumor surfaced, Christopher Yost was still working on the script, and it's possible those details have changed since then. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer both worked on the Dungeons & Dragons reboot and they were both a part of the Transformers writers room. Geneva Robertson-Dworet wrote the screenplay for the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot, in theaters March 16, and she also wrote Captain Marvel. Lindsey Beer wrote The Kingkiller Chronicles, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, Chaos Walking, Barbie and she was also in the Godzilla vs. Kong writers room as well.Deadline broke the news on these Silver & Black writers earlier today.