As a character largely associated with Marvel's first family The Fantastic Four, the Silver Surfer remains one of the most popular members of Marvel's cosmic comic book universe, with fans wondering when Galactus' shiny herald will make his MCU debut. Well, one actor has put himself forward to take on the role once the Silver Surfer project comes together, former Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor Daz Crawford.

"If I was gonna play [anyone], I would probably go for Silver Surfer. I've thought about it, and I do get auditions and cast for villains quite a bit, so there you go."

Daz Crawford played HYDRA agent Kebo in the second and third season of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and has clearly enjoyed his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the actor now hoping to one day ride the cosmos as Silver Surfer. The actor also appeared as a behemoth, tattooed vampire in 2002's Blade II, and would certainly prove to be an interesting choice to portray the silver Sentinel of the Spaceways.

In recent years, there has been a renewed interest in bringing Silver Surfer to the big screen, particularly with Disney's purchase of Fox Studios. A report in September claimed that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios are actively developing a Silver Surfer movie, with the character now able to appear freely throughout the MCU. Back in February 2018, it was announced that writer Brian K. Vaughan was working on a script for a movie centering around the iconic Marvel character. Director of Ant-Man and Vice, Adam McKay, has expressed interest in a potential Silver Surfer movie and has spoken previously about wanting to be part of the project.

"Silver Surfer is the one I want to do, man. I would do anything to do Silver Surfer because, visually, you could do what the Wachowskis did with Speed Racer with the Silver Surfer," McKay said back in 2018. "At the same time, there's a great emotional story in there, man, where Norrin Radd (Silver Surfer) has to make the choice to save his planet. That would be the one, but I think Fox owns the rights..."

The beloved character was created by Jack Kirby and made his first appearance back in 1966. A humanoid named Norrin Radd who sacrifices his freedom to save his planet from the cosmic overlord Galactus, Silver Surfer is given the Power Cosmic, giving him metallic skin and the ability to travel through space thanks to a craft which resembles a surfboard.

Despite the character's popularity, Silver Surfer has not made many appearances on screen, with the most prominent being his inclusion in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer where he was played by Doug Jones and voiced by Laurence Fishburne. There have been several rumors over the last few years of his surprise inclusion in Marvel epics such as Avengers: Endgame, but these have sadly turned out to be false. More recently, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn sadly debunked growing rumors that the character and his master, Galactus, would be appearing in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This comes to us courtesy of Fandom Spotlite.