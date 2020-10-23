Doug Jones would "jump at the chance" to star in a Silver Surfer movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jones previously played the character in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, which was not a hit with critics or fans. However, Marvel Comics fans were beyond excited to see Norrin Radd on the big screen and were hoping that his spin-off movie was going to happen in the near future. J. Michael Straczynski was hired by Fox in 2007 to script the spin-off, but it never came into fruition.

In 2018, Fox decided to bring Brian K. Vaughan to develop the Silver Surfer movie, though it would later be gobbled up by Disney's acquisition of Fox. Now, Marvel Studios has all of the previously owned Fox properties under their umbrella, which includes the Fantastic Four and X-Men characters. In a new interview, Doug Jones was asked whether or not he'd reprise the role of Norrin Radd. He had this to say.

"If they were going to bring the Silver Surfer back to film, [if] it was offered to me, I would jump at the chance. I loved playing him. He was so heroic and angelic and Christ-like even. He's the kind of superhero that I want to be in my real life. And beautiful. He had the best ass I've ever had on film. So if I could play him again, I would jump at the chance, sure."

Doug Jones portrayed Norrin Radd in the Fantastic Four sequel, but his voice was provided by Laurence Fishburne. As of now, it's not clear what Marvel Studios plans to do with the Fox properties that they recently acquired. The overall goal is to incorporate them, though only Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige knows how that will work out.

Ant-Man writer Adam McKay has said that a Silver Surfer movie is at the top of his list to make. "That's the one I want to do. I would do anything to do Silver Surfer," he said back in 2018. "Visually... You could do what the Wachowskis did with Speed Racer, with the Silver Surfer. At the same time, there's a great emotional story in there, where a guy has to make the choice to save his planet." A lot of comic book fans agree with McKay and hope that Kevin Feige has a solid plan to bring Norrin Radd back to the big screen.

As for incorporating X-Men characters into the MCU, it appears that Marvel Studios could be doing it in a subtle way. The Wakanda Files book was released earlier this week and it holds a ton of MCU info inside of it, including the insinuation that Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch may have been mutants this whole time. It certainly looks like there is some retconning going on to bring the Fantastic Four and X-Men characters to the MCU. The interview with Doug Jones was originally conducted by Comic Book.