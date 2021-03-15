For general audiences, it might seem like the MCU is already full of crazy characters. But Marvel comics fans know the craziest characters from the franchise are yet to make their MCU debut. One hotly anticipated character is the Silver Surfer. Two years ago, the fandom was abuzz with news that Curt Clendenin had been cast as the Surfer and even filmed a few scenes for Avengers: Infinity War. In a recent interview with ComicBookMovie.com, Clendenin hinted that he had indeed filmed something for either Endgame or Infinity War that might eventually see the light of day.

"Geez. I... I'm not really allowed to say too much about what any of it's... You know, there's a lot. I don't know if you've seen, like the... [Endgame directors] the Russo brothers are good at... how do I put it? They're good at leaving Easter Eggs too, and they like to have fun with things, you know? (Laughs) I'm just not; I can't... I can't really say. It's like, you know how George Lucas treats his sets? You go into an audition for a movie called Blue Mountain. And it turns out, he's like, 'no, surprise, it's Star Wars.' So, I have to leave some secrecy. I don't know how else to explain it, but time, ideally, will tell. There's a lot of stuff that's not shown, and we've heard of all these new Marvel shows that are coming out, and we've heard about, let's say, certain side projects that directors may or may not have been rumored to work on. And so..."

After the exit of Thanos, many fans believe the only villain epic enough to take his place in the MCU is Galactus, the world eater whose herald, the Silver Surfer, is tasked with finding new worlds for his master to consume. As a wielder of the power cosmic, the Surfer is ever more powerful than the likes of Thor and Captain Marvel.

Many believed that Silver Surfer was going to have a cameo in Endgame as the one who rescues Tony from his ship adrift in space. While Captain Marvel ended up playing that role, it seems Clendenin did have some role to play in the movie's narrative, even if it was a minor role that would have served more as an easter egg than a setup for a future project. For now, Curt Clendenin hopes the footage he shot someday sees the light of day.

"You never know what kind of interesting nuggets may come to the surface. We always hear about how pilots for certain TV shows were shot and stuff, and they never saw the light of day. And then years later, someone ends up uploading something to a YouTube channel or Daily Motion or something like that. That's not as tough on copyright things, you know? So there are those sites out there where stuff finds its way peeking through. So, we'll see what kind of fun things evolve throughout the future."

Hopefully, fans will soon get to see what part Clendenin played in Avengers: Endgame, and whether that part had anything to do with the fearsome Eater of Worlds. This story first arrives from CoicBookMovie.com.