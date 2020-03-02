As a character largely associated with Marvel's first family The Fantastic Four, Silver Surfer remains one of the most popular members of the cosmic comic book universe, and some striking new fan-art gives us a taste of what Galactus' herald could like when he makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

The fan-made poster may not be very action-packed, but it does a very good job of bringing The Silver Surfer to life, with an aesthetic that could slip very nicely into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Standing atop his iconic, unorthodox mode of transport and emerging from a bright, white light, it is difficult not to get a little bit excited about the character entering the MCU, and bringing with him his philosophical ponderings as well as his planet-devouring master.

There is no mention on the poster of who the artist had in mind to play the role, but many fans' top suggestion is the breathtaking Keanu Reeves, who could work quite well for Silver Surfer.

In recent years, there has been a renewed interest in bringing Silver Surfer to the big screen, particularly with Disney's purchase of Fox Studios. Back in February 2018, it was announced that writer Brian K. Vaughan was working on a script for a movie centering around the iconic Marvel character. Director of Ant-Man and Vice, Adam McKay, has expressed interest in a potential Silver Surfer movie and spoke about wanting to be part of the project back in 2018.

"Silver Surfer is the one I want to do, man. I would do anything to do Silver Surfer because, visually, you could do what the Wachowskis did with Speed Racer with the Silver Surfer. At the same time, there's a great emotional story in there, man, where Norrin Radd (Silver Surfer) has to make the choice to save his planet. That would be the one, but I think Fox owns the rights..."

The beloved character was created by Jack Kirby and made his first appearance back in 1966. A humanoid named Norrin Radd who sacrifices his freedom to save his planet from the cosmic overlord Galactus, Silver Surfer is given the Power Cosmic, giving him metallic skin and the ability to travel through space thanks to a craft which resembles a surfboard.

Despite the character's popularity Silver Surfer has not made many appearances on screen, with the most prominent being his inclusion in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer where he was played by Doug Jones and Laurence Fishburne. There was a rumor that Silver Surfer was going to appear in Avengers: Endgame, but that didn't happen.

With rumors circulating that Kevin Feige and his team are actively working on a movie centered on Silver Surfer, he is not the only character that fans want to see join the MCU. Deadpool and The X-Men have all received their fair share of fan-art in the past, with the most recent depicting Man of Steel star Henry Cavill as Wolverine. This comes to us from erathrim20's Instagram account.