Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a Silver Surfer movie. The news comes after Disney successfully acquired Fox earlier this year. All of the Marvel Fox properties are now under the watch of Kevin Feige, who has already announced a new Blade movie and teased the Fantastic Four and X-Men for the future. However, he did not mention a Silver Surfer movie when he made the avalanche of Marvel Cinematic Universe announcements during San Diego Comic-Con and the D23 Expo a few weeks ago.

According to sources, Marvel Studios may be actively developing the Silver Surfer movie. With that being said, the sources are unnamed, so this will have to go into the rumor pile for now. But, a movie based on Norrin Radd would be huge and Kevin Feige is more than likely the right choice to see it through. One has to really wonder if Feige even sleeps with all of the projects that are currently in various stages of development at Marvel Studios.

Step Brothers director and Ant-Man co-writer Adam McKay has expressed interest in a potential Silver Surfer movie. He spoke about wanting to be a part of the project back in 2018, but at that time, the movie didn't seem like it could ever happen at Marvel Studios. A lot has changed in a year. McKay had this to say about the project last year.

"Silver Surfer is the one I want to do, man. I would do anything to do Silver Surfer because, visually, you could do what the Wachowskis did with Speed Racer with the Silver Surfer. At the same time, there's a great emotional story in there, man, where Norrin Radd (Silver Surfer) has to make the choice to save his planet. That would be the one, but I think Fox owns the rights..."

The MCU's Phase 4 is up next and will start with the long-awaited Black Widow standalone movie. The next phase will have a lot of MCU TV shows on the Disney+ streaming service and will wrap on the big screen by the end of 2022. With Blade and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on the way, there is still a ton of room for X-Men, Fantastic Four, and hopefully Silver Surfer too. We'll just have to wait and see what the highly secretive Marvel Studios chooses to share publicly in the next few months.

In addition to the Silver Surfer rumors, it has also been said that Tyrant and Galactus are coming to the MCU. Both characters fit into the Norrin Radd's story, so there could be some official announcements coming soon.