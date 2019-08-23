James Wan is set to return to the world of horror for his next movie and we finally know what it's going to be called, as well as some details, albeit minor details, regarding the plot. We learned that Wan would be taking a break from the DC universe following the success of Aquaman to do something a bit smaller and back to his horror roots. It's now come to light that his latest endeavor is tentatively titled Silvercup, with George Young cast as the male lead.

According to a new report, the movie we now know as Silvercup will be the first major starring role for George Young. Filming is expected to begin in September. While specific plot details are still very scarce, it's said that the original concept will center on two women who are on the run from a monster. A simple enough premise, to be sure, but it seems like the kind of thing that James Wan can spin into gold. While beasts of sorts have made their way into Wan's previous movies, he hasn't quite made a straight-up creature feature, which could make this pretty exciting.

It was recently revealed that Annabelle Wallis (The Mummy, Tag) has signed on for an unspecified role. Based on what little we know about the plot, best guess is she will be one of the women trying to escape the clutches of this monster. No other cast members have been announced at this time. But with production expected to get underway next month, we should be hearing more very soon.

Another detail comes in the form of cinematographer Michael Burgess boarding the project. Burgess has worked with Wan plenty over the years, as he's worked on Annabelle Comes Home, Aquaman, The Curse Of La Llorona and The Conjuring 3, which is currently filming. While Wan didn't direct all of those, he serves as a key producer on all of the Conjuring universe movies.

James Wan has become a highly valuable filmmaker in Hollywood. His franchise efforts such as Furious 7 and Aquaman both set new high benchmarks for those universes at the box office. However, Wan is still known best for his horror exploits, having got his start with now-iconic efforts such as Saw and Insidious. Wan also directed the first two proper Conjuring movies, which spawned an entire cinematic universe.

Warner Bros. has locked down James Wan for Aquaman 2, which is expected to begin filming sometime next year. That will be a surely massive undertaking that will dominate his time for the better part of two years. Wan decided he wanted to squeeze in something a little more lowkey and smaller in scale before diving back into the world of superhero blockbusters. Silvercup does not yet have a set release date. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Vareity.