James Wan's secretive horror movie has added Maddie Hasson to the growing cast. The upcoming project is tentatively titled Silvercup and details are currently scarce. Hasson has been cast in a key role and will star alongside Annabelle Wallis, Jake Abel, and George Young. While the story is currently under wraps, it is said to center on two women running from a monster. Production on the secret movie is expected to take place at the end of the month in Los Angeles.

Maddie Hasson and Annabelle Wallis will more than likely be taking on the lead roles of the two women who are on the run. While the premise may seem basic, it surely sounds like a story James Wan will be able to craft into something brand-new. With the project being so secretive, we should get some updates by the end of the month when shooting starts. Leaked images from the set will likely end up online and will hopefully shed some more light on what Wan is working on.

Silvercup will see James Wan back to his horror roots after tackling DC's Aquaman. The comic book movie took a lot out of the director and he needed a much-needed break when production finally wrapped. However, all of the hard work paid off since the Arthur Curry standalone adventure is now DC's highest grossing movie of all time. It is believed that Wan will return to the underwater world after finishing this new horror project. However, Wan has not confirmed whether or not he'll be returning to work with Jason Momoa just yet.

James Wan hasn't directed a horror movie since 2016's The Conjuring 2. But, he's been very involved in the expansion of the Conjuring universe, producing The Nun, Annabelle Comes Home, and the upcoming The Conjuring 3. It's safe to assume that Silvercup will be something completely different from the Conjuring universe, which should be welcomed by horror fans. As for those who might be worried about the status of Aquaman 2, the sequel isn't set to hit theaters until December 2022, so there's a lot of time to figure out the logistics and renegotiate what is sure to be a major payday for Wan, should he decide to take on this DCEU follow-up. Before that, Wan will be producing The Trench, which will go back to the world of Aquaman, but with a horror spin.

Maddie Hasson is probably best-known for her role as Willa Monday on Fox's TV series The Finder. She also had a role in Mr. Mercedes and currently stars in the YouTube Premium web television series Impulse. Silvercup will be one of Hasson's biggest roles on the big screen to date and will surely get her some more attention.

Silvercup will be financed through Starlight Media and Midas Innovation, who will distribute in China as New Line handles the remaining distribution. James Wan's Atomic Monster is producing with Michael Clear from a story by Wan and Ingrid Bisu. While we don't have the specific details at the moment, Wan's next project already has a healthy buzz surrounding it and it will more than likely be a hit when all is said and done. Deadline was the first to report Maddie Hasson's casting.