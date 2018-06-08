Simon Pegg is officially stepping behind the camera to direct his first movie later this year. Assuming all goes well, the Hot Fuzz and Star Trek actor will be filming his first ever movie as a director. Currently, his keeping quiet on the details, but just the thought of a man with his amount of talent finally taking on a project of his own is exciting. Now the question becomes, what can we expect from Pegg's first directorial effort?

The actor was recently interviewed for a spread in Empire Magazine. During the course of the conversation, the topic of what he's got coming down the pipeline came up and he revealed that he has indeed lined up his first directing project, but was a bit shy about revealing much else. Here's what he had to say about it.

"My directorial debut [...] will hopefully be shooting by the end of this year. [Nira Park] sent me a script last year and said, 'This might be your first film.' I read it and said, 'I think you might be right.' Sure enough, that's what we're gearing up to do in November."

Not ready to be overly forthcoming when pressed for more information, Simon Pegg joked, "It's a porno." Or at least we hope he was joking. In any case, this can only be good news no matter what it is that he's directing, but there are some pretty basic questions that need answering. Will his buddy Nick Frost be involved? Is he going to star in it as well as direct it? Will it be a comedy or is he really branching out into something totally new? So many questions, so few answers.

Despite the fact that Simon Pegg has never actually directed a movie before, he's much more than just an actor. He co-wrote Star Trek Beyond, Paul and The Cornetto Trilogy with Edgar Wright. He also served as an executive producer on movies like The World's End and he and Nick Frost recently launched their own production company which will release its first movie later this year. That project, Slaughterhouse Rulez, has already filmed and is in the post-production phase. Whatever this new directorial project is, it's likely Pegg will produce it through his Stolen Picture production banner.

For now, all we can do is wait and hopelessly speculate about the project. The good news is that it sounds like it's shooting in a handful of months, so we're not going to have to wait that long to find out more about it, assuming that actually comes to pass. If you're itching just to see Simon Pegg on screen, he returns as Benji Dunn alongside Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill's mustache in Mission: Impossible - Fallout next month. Maybe he'll dish some more details on the movie he's directing during the press tour? This news comes to us courtesy of Empire.