Simon Pegg is going to make a new movie with Edgar Wright, it's just a matter of timing. Pegg and his buddy Nick Frost collaborated with Wright on the Cornetto Trilogy, which consists of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World's End. The final entry was released in 2013 and virtually ever since, fans have wanted to know when the trio will work together again. Pegg doesn't know exactly when that will be, but he promises that it's an eventuality.

The problem is that all three of them have become quite busy in recent years. Simon Pegg has been acting in the newer Star Trek movies, among many other projects. Nick Frost has been part of Into The Badlands on AMC while also squeezing in a movie role here and there. Pegg and Frost have also started a production company and are releasing a new horror comedy together titled Slaughterhouse Rulez. Edgar Wright had his biggest success as a director with Baby Driver last year, with Sony hatching plans for a sequel. Still, Pegg insists in a recent interview that it's not a matter of if but rather when they will make a new movie together. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Oh yeah, that's like a given. The only reason we haven't is just timing. Me and Edgar and Nick are not colleagues, we're friends. We go back a long time and we have a relationship that transcends work, but if only to hang with each other for an extended period we'll make another film again. It's just with our various commitments we have to find the time to write and make it. Me and Edgar talk about it all the time, and whenever we're together we start brainstorming and we have certain ideas we want to develop. It's just a question of 'when,' not 'if.'"

The fact that they're all friends makes the idea of making a new movie together all the more motivating. They clearly had a great time working together in the past and making a new movie would mean, as Simon Pegg points out, getting to spend a lot of time with one another. While their next project hasn't yet been determined, Pegg says that it won't be a continuation of the Cornetto Trilogy.

"The next thing we do will be different in terms of the preoccupation. It depends. It won't be a Three Cornetto film, and that was something that evolved over the course of making those three movies, which were almost loose sequels even though they weren't narratively connected. You could thematically link them... with ice cream."

Edgar Wright is currently working on a documentary about the band Sparks, while Simon Pegg is starring in Mission: Impossible - Fallout this summer and is looking at possibly making his directorial debut soon. Nick Frost has Fighting With My Family, The Festival and Pugwash all in post-production. Not to get anyone's hopes up, but 2019 looks like it could be relatively free for the trio. Maybe they can cook something up next year? This news comes to us courtesy of ComingSoon.net.