Following in her famous father's footsteps, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's 18-year-old daughter Simone has officially signed with WWE. On the fast track to get into the ring, Simone has also even begun her wrestling training at the company's performance center in Florida. "It means the world to me," Simone said of her contract signing in a statement from WWE. "To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle but to carry on that legacy."

Instantly with her signing, Simone has already made WWE history as the first fourth-generation performer to ever compete in the company. Her wrestling roots go back to her Samoan great-grandfather, who previously wrestled in WWE (then WWWF) many years ago as "High Chief" Peter Maivia. Maivia's son-in-law and Dwayne Johnson's dad, Rocky Johnson, would later compete in the company (rebranded as WWF) during the 1980's using the moniker "Soulman." Of course, we all know Rocky's son and Simone's father, Dwayne Johnson, who became one of WWE's most-famous wrestlers of all-time as "The Rock."

"Simone Johnson's unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center," WWE Executive Vice President and former wrestling Superstar Paul "Triple H" Levesque says of the news. Though she has only just begun her professional wrestling to become a WWE Superstar, Simone has already been impressing her trainers, including Head Coach Matt Bloom, who describes the newest wrestling Johnson as "hungry to learn" and also says "she's been crushing it." It certainly makes sense, as pro wrestling is certainly in her genes after all.

Dwayne Johnson to this day remains one of WWE's most popular wrestlers to ever lace up a pair of boots. After his run on top of the wrestling business spanning for several years, Dwayne would eventually leave the wrestling ring for Hollywood to similarly become one of the biggest stars of the movie business. Still, it's apparent "The Rock" still has respect for his wrestling roots, often making appearances on WWE programming in spite of his busy schedule in Hollywood. Clearly, that same passion has been passed along to his daughter, who could pursue practically any career she would want and decides to become a professional wrestler.

Simone will have some very big shoes to fill if she's going to follow in her father's footsteps and shine on her own when she makes it to WWE television. Still, that's clearly not impossible, as "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair's daughter Charlotte just won this year's Royal Rumble match and has become one of the women's division's most dominant competitors. With so much wrestling prowess in her blood, Simone certainly has the potential to break out with her own identity as well. Best of luck to her with her future in the WWE. This news comes to us from WWE.com.