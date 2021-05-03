Disney+ is celebrating Star Wars Day in a big day, first with the streaming launch of The Bad Batch, along with Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs, Star Wars Biomes, and a Star Wars Fan Art Takeover. Perhaps the most exciting new addition to the Star Wars Disney+ catalogue is the Maggie Simpson animated short The Force Awakens From Its Nap, which will make its debut on May 4th.

Maggie Simpson has been starring in a series of animated shorts for The Simpsons throughout the years. The first, The Longest Daycare, debuted way back in 2012 with the theatrical debut of Ice Age: Continental Drift. Maggie would get her second short film in 2020 with Playdate With Destinty, which debuted in theaters with Pixar's Onward. The movie's theatrical run was cut short by the pandemic, and both Onward and Playdate with Destiny were moved to Disney+. Now, in honor of Star Wars day, the third Maggie Simpson short will just make its premiere on Disney+ and skip theaters altogether. Disney had this to say about the short in a press release, which came with a first look poster that shows The Simpsons spoofing Star Wars.

"As a special treat for fans, Disney+ will debut Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap, a new {{28}}-inspired short, bringing characters from the {{29}} galaxy to the fictional town of Springfield. The new promotional short is the first of several from The Simpsons that Disney+ will release throughout the year paying tribute to the service's marquee brands and titles."

As the press release notes, while this is the third Maggie Simpson short, it is technically the first for Disney+, which launches a new series paying tribute to other big Disney franchises. While they are not listed in the announcement, it's probably that we'll get Maggie spoofing Marvel, Pixar, Disney parks, and other big titles under the Disney umbrella.

On May the 4th, otherwise known as Star Wars Day, Disney+ will also release the brand-new original Star Wars series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a first-of-its-kind Star Wars-themed short from The Simpsons, and multiple themed cinematic experiences in celebration of a galaxy far, far away.

Additionally, to celebrate the creativity and artistry of the Star Wars community, Lucasfilm and Disney+ have commissioned original artwork to take over the service for several days - a first for the platform. A global group of artists and Star Wars fans have created illustrations representing an assortment of Star Wars movies and original series, bringing them to life in their own unique styles. The artwork will be featured on the service until May 9 and will also be available for purchase through Amazon.

The new series, short, and artwork will be available on Disney+ in the U.S. beginning May 4, 2021 at 12:00am PT.