The MCU is continuing with its mission to inject more diversity among its pantheon of superheroes. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will introduce the franchise's first asian superhero. Canadian actor and stuntman Simu Liu has been cast in the role of the titular hero of the film. In an interview with Toronto Life, the actor revealed that trying on his superhero costume for the first time moved him to tears, before giving way to irritation.

"The first time I tried on Shang-Chi's superhero suit. Marvel has never had an Asian lead, so that was such a rare and impactful moment, for me as an actor but also for people who look like me. I nearly cried. It was so emotional. And then of course by the fifth day, I was like, Oh my god, I hate this thing, why are there so many zippers?"

In the comics, the character of Shang-Chi was born and raised in China by his father, who was a criminal mastermind, to be a warrior without equal. Shang-Chi grew up thinking his father was a noble philanthropist and was horrified to discover his true nature as an adult. Shang-Chi swore to atone for the sins he had committed under his father's thrall, leading him to side with superheroes on his own and as a member of various superpowered teams.

While Shang-Chi is technically a non-powered superhero, his use of Chi energy allows him to focus immense amounts of power against his opponents, to the point where the character is referred to by some as the greatest empty-handed fighter and practitioner of kung fu alive, and the God of War Ares has admitted Shang-Chi is one of the few mortals who can defeat gods on their own.

The upcoming Shangi-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is being described as a James Bond-style superhero movie, and Liu has shared various training videos that hint he will be leaning heavily into Shang-Chi's martial arts background. All in all, the character is shaping up to be a formidable force, to the extent that, when Simu Liu was asked who would win a fight between Shang-Chi, Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk, and the Black Widow, the actor had a confident and daring response ready.

"I win! Shang-Chi. I could debate this as a fan for hours, but now that I've got some skin in the game, I have to think I could take any of these guys on. Shang-Chi can definitely throw a punch. As for his other skills and powers, you'll have to wait and see."

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Daniel Callaham, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars an international cast of actors and martial artists consisting of Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Jiang Nan, Meng'er Zhang, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen, and Jiang Len. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 9, 2021. This news arrives from Toronto Life.