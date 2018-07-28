Frank Miller has regained control of the Sin City movie as well as the TV show that was once in development. The news comes after the $289 million sale of the Weinstein Company to Lantern Capital Partners (LCP). LCP purchased the Weinstein Company after its bankruptcy, which occurred because of the dozens of allegations against co-founder Harvey Weinstein, who has been charged with six counts of sexual assault and rape in Manhattan. Weinstein also has open investigations in Los Angeles as well as London.

Frank Miller did not approve of the Sin City sale to Lantern Capital Partners, so a settlement was reached, resulting in Miller regaining the movie and television rights to Sin City. Miller and Robert Rodriguez co-directed 2005's Sin City and 2014's Sin City: A Dame to Kill for. However, the second film was distributed by the Weinstein Company, which means that LCP will control the rights to the sequel, which isn't a bad thing, especially considering that it was a giant box office flop upon its release.

The often talked about Sin City television show may actually see the light of day now that Frank Miller holds the rights again. The Weinstein Company purchased the rights to make a TV series back in 2012, but nothing ever came out. Hopefully now, that show will get put in development once again to recover from the release of Sin City: A Dame to Kill for, which only earned $39 million at the worldwide box office. On the other side of the fence, 2005's Sin City was a success, going on to earn $158 million on a $40 million budget during its initial theatrical run. The movie was and is still praised for its unique visual style that brought the comics to life.

Sin City is a series of neo-noir comics that were created by Frank Miller. The first issue made its debut in April of 1991 with the release of Dark Horse Presents Fifth Anniversary Special. The series continued in various different lengths over the course of 13 serialized stories from 1991 to 1992. Since then, other parts of the story have been released as well. The original stories and the later ones all take place in Basin City with characters from within that world. The series is highly acclaimed and has won several awards over the years.

Frank Miller has yet to say what he will do now that he has regained the film and TV rights to Sin City, but one can imagine that a TV series for Netflix or a network could be in the works down the line. HBO is currently making a series based off of The Watchman and Netflix has had great success with comic book-related material, boasting some big Marvel properties, including The Punisher. Regardless, at least the rights to Sin City are back where they belong. You can head over to The Hollywood Reporter to read more about Frank Miller regaining the rights to Sin City.