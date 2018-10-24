We all miss The Weez! Pauly Shore was red hot back in the early 90s, and he made a string of hit comedies that are still beloved to this day. But his run was short, if not completely sweet. Now, a new nostalgia for the comedic legend is starting to bubble up again. But his revival may not be what you were expecting. Today, we have a sneak peek at Pauly Shore's new short Sin City Psycho, and we guarantee, it's not what you were expecting.

Actor Pauly Shore is best known to fans worldwide as a stand-up-comic and a hugely successful comic actor. Now, in a dramatic departure he goes extremely dark in the psychological thriller Sin City Psycho, an 11-minute short film which he wrote/produced/directed and stars in with Sharon Gardner.

Shore will make the short film available online for free on his YouTube Channel at 4:00pm PST today, Wednesday, October 24, 2018. You can watch it when it is available at Pauly Shore's Youtube channel. About his crazy exploration into horror, Shore says this.

"I've always wanted to play a psychopath, what actor doesn't? I've been known for comedy my entire life, so it was really fun to dig in and do something unexpected. I came up with this premise a while ago; I've always loved Dexter, American Psycho, and Silence of the Lambs."

If 4:00 sounds like a long ways off to you, don't worry. We have a little treat to stir in your morning coffee. Shore has released a sneak peek teaser clip, ahead of the launch of the short film. Shore goes onto offer this about the short.

"I thought filming something in Las Vegas regarding an unfaithful spouse made sense because people go to Vegas all the time and always say when they do bad things, 'whatever happens in Vegas stays in Vegas,' that's not the case for my character Donovan, he doesn't play that shit."

In Sin City Psycho, driven to madness, Donavan (Shore) preys on Sin City's unfaithful flock by tangling them into a web of torture where broken vows could mean broken bones. Along with his sister Ione, this deranged vigilante justifies the horrors in his wake with the illusions in his head and shows those willing to cheat on their loving spouses that everything that happens in Vegas, slays in Vegas. However, after he lures Tiffany (Gardner) into his deadly web, Donavan finds the next sin to face judgement may just be his very own.

Sharon Gardner is a TV actress known for her recent roles in such hit series as NCIS, Modern Family and The Bold and the Beautiful. You can check out Pauly Shore's scary turn in Sin City Psycho in the clip below. Then stick near your computer around 4 this afternoon, so you can revel in the entire wicked thing. It's going to be bananas.