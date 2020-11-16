Comedian and actor Sinbad recently suffered a stroke and is now in the recovery process. Sinbad's family released a statement confirming the news. "It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke," his family said in the statement. The family did not go into specific details, but they are confident that Sinbad will be delivering the laughs again in the near future.

"Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon. Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.' Thank you."

Sinbad, aka David Adkins, has had a lengthy career. The 64-year old started to get some recognition in the early 1990s, thanks to some HBO specials and a role on A Different World, which he started in 1987. From there, Sinbad took off, starring in movies and even The Sinbad Show on Fox from 1993 to 1994. Sinbad had a main role on the Fox series Rel, which was created by Lil Rel Howery.

Sinbad's last major appearance took place during the DC FanDome event over the summer where he appeared with the Shazam!: Fury of the Gods cast and director David F. Sandberg. The comedian was also shown in the first poster for the movie, though it is unclear if he'll actually have a role in it or not. The whole thing was more than likely Sandberg having fun with the 1990s Shazam movie that Sinbad supposedly starred in, which has become a topic of debate over the years.

Sinbad did not star in a movie called Shazam in the 1990s. "It's always the same thing - it's either a bigger brother or younger sister, or a younger brother and younger sister, or a mother and daughter or a father and son. They all remember it," says Sinbad. However, it is the Mandela Effect at play here, where many have a shared memory of something that never happened. When it comes down to it, Sinbad's Shazam was likely a confusion with Kazaam, which stars NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

In addition to his aforementioned work, real and fake, Sinbad also starred in The Comedy Bang Bang, The Eric Andre Show, and voiced characters on The Lion Guard, Steven Universe, and American Dad. While not a lot is known about his condition at this time, Sinbad's family seems confident that he will make a full recovery in the coming months. For now, we'll just have to wait for more official updated from the comedian himself and his family. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to publish the statement from Sinbad's family.