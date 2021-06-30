Several new posters for Illumination's upcoming computer-animated musical comedy Sing 2 have now stepped onto center stage, putting the spotlight on several familiar faces, and a few new ones as well. The story will once again be led by Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon, an optimistic koala who, in the sequel, has his sights set on taking his new cast to all new heights.

Sing louder. Dance prouder. Dream bigger. This is your moment. #Sing2pic.twitter.com/beDMsH0xcP — Sing 2 (@singmovie) June 23, 2021

An all-star cast joins McConaughey on the roster of charming anthropomorphic animals with a talent for the stage, including Bobby Cannavale, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, Chelsea Peretti, and U2 legend Bono. The movie will also see several members of the first Sing reprise their roles, such as Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Nick Kroll, and Tori Kelly.

Sing 2 is the new chapter in the smash animated franchise and returns with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as can-do koala Buster Moon and his merry band of animal performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet: taking them to the glittering entertainment capital of the world.

After successfully saving his beloved theater in the first Sing, Buster now has his eyes on a bigger prize, and plans to debut a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. But with no connections, Buster and his cast, including harried mother pig Rosita (Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon), rocker porcupine Ash (Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson), earnest gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly), and, of course, porcine provocateur extraordinaire Gunter (Nick Kroll) have to sneak their way into the world-famous Crystal Entertainment offices, run by a ruthless mogul wolf named Jimmy Crystal (Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale).

In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal's attention, Gunter spontaneously pitches an outrageous idea that Buster quickly runs with, promising that their new show will star lion rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono). Problem is, Buster has never met Clay, an artist who shut himself away from the world more than a decade ago after the loss of his wife and hasn't been seen since. As Gunter helps Buster dream up an out-of-this-world theatrical masterpiece, and the pressure (and sinister threats) from Mr. Crystal mount, Buster embarks on a quest to find Clay and persuade him to return to the stage. What begins as Buster's dream of big-time success becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

Bono, who makes his animated movie debut with Sing 2, has previously heaped praise on the project. "Garth is a truly great storyteller at whatever age you're in his thrall," the singer told Rolling Stone. "A courageous one who actually chooses to work with children and animals! I first saw Son of Rambow before it came out at Sundance and was immediately a fan of his. [And] the first Sing was such a treat. I've had some unforgettable experiences watching such animations."

Sing 2 is being produced by Illumination and distributed by Universal Pictures and has been written and directed by Garth Jennings. Sing 2 is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on December 22, 2021, by Universal Pictures.