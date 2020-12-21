Illumination has unveiled the new casting additions who will lend their vocals to upcoming animated sequel, Sing 2. Joining the roster of anthropomorphic animals with a talent for the stage are Bobby Cannavale, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, Chelsea Peretti, and Bono. They join returning cast members Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Nick Kroll, and Tori Kelly, as well as director Garth Jennings who will once again helm the project.

New cast member Bono (of U2 fame just in case you've been living in a cave off-planet) has been discussing the movie, praising the director for this and his previous works. "Garth is a truly great storyteller at whatever age you're in his thrall," the singer told Rolling Stone. "A courageous one who actually chooses to work with children and animals! I first saw Son of Rambow before it came out at Sundance and was immediately a fan of his. [And] the first Sing was such a treat. I've had some unforgettable experiences watching such animations."

Sing 2 is the new chapter in Illumination's smash animated franchise and returns with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet ...in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There's just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world's most reclusive rock star-played by legendary music icon Bono, making his animated film debut-to join them in a quest that will also feature Halsey and Pharrell Williams.

Buster (Oscar® winner Matthew McConaughey) and his cast have turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but Buster has his eyes on a bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City.

But with no connections, Buster and his cast-including harried mother pig Rosita (Oscar® winner Reese Witherspoon), rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), earnest gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and, of course, porcine provocateur extraordinaire Gunter (Nick Kroll)-have to sneak their way into the world-famous Crystal Entertainment offices, run by a ruthless mogul wolf named Jimmy Crystal (Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale).

In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal's attention, Gunter spontaneously pitches an outrageous idea that Buster quickly runs with, promising that their new show will star lion rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono). Problem is, Buster has never met Clay, an artist who shut himself away from the world more than a decade ago after the loss of his wife and hasn't been seen since.

As Gunter helps Buster dream up an out-of-this-world theatrical masterpiece, and the pressure (and sinister threats) from Mr. Crystal mount, Buster embarks on a quest to find Clay and persuade him to return to the stage. What begins as Buster's dream of big-time success becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

Sing 2 is produced by visionary Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Janet Healy. Much like its predecessor, the movie combines dozens of classic rock and pop hit songs, electrifying performances, breath-taking artistry, and Illumination's signature humor and heart into the definitive feel-good cinematic event of next year. Sing 2 is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2021, by Universal Pictures. This comes to us from Rolling Stone.