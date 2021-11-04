Illumination has released a new trailer for the animated comedy Sing 2. Due to hit theaters on Dec. 22 courtesy of Universal Pictures, Sing 2 serves as a direct sequel to the 2016 movie Sing by bringing back the same cast of characters along with writer-director Garth Jennings. A previous trailer was released over the summer, and now this new trailer, which you can watch below, brings with it a preview of the sequel's cover of U2's "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For."

Garth Jennings wrote and directed Sing 2 after doing the same with the original Sing. The sequel brings back Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon the koala, Reese Witherspoon as Rosita the pig, Seth MacFarlane as Mike the mouse, Scarlett Johansson as Ash the porcupine, John C. Reilly as Eddie Noodleman the sheep, Taron Egerton as Johnny the gorilla, and Tori Kelly as Meena the elephant.

Several newcomers to the cast have also been revealed. This inclucdes new characters played by music superstar Pharrell Williams, Black Panther's Letitia Wright, and comedians Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Janet Helay produced the sequel, which combines "dozens of classic rock and pop hit songs, electrifying performances, breathtaking artistry, and Illumination's signature humor and heart into the definitive feel-good cinematic event of the year."

In Sing 2, Buster and the gang need to convince the world's most reclusive rock star, played by global music icon Bono, to join them. The synopsis reads, "Buster has turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but Buster has his eyes on a bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. But with no connections, Buster and his casthave to sneak their way into the world-famous Crystal Entertainment offices, run by ruthless mogul wolf Jimmy Crystal (Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale).

In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal's attention, Gunter (Nick Kroll) spontaneously pitches an outrageous idea that Buster quickly runs with, promising that their new show will star lion rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono). Problem is, Buster has never met Clay, an artist who shut himself away from the world more than a decade ago after the loss of his wife. Even worse, Buster has failed to realize that Mr. Crystal is an egocentric gangster who would rather drop somebody off the roof of a building than be lied to.

As Gunter helps Buster dream up an out-of-this-world theatrical masterpiece, and the pressure (and sinister threats) from Mr. Crystal mount, Rosita's leading role in the show gets ripped away and handed to Mr. Crystal's spoiled daughter, Porsha, played by Grammy-nominated artist Halsey. Desperate to save the show, and his life, Buster embarks on a quest to find Clay and persuade him to return to the stage. What begins as a dream of big-time success becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart."

Released in 2016, the first Sing included more than 60 songs from a variety of famous artists. One of its original songs, "Faith" by Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande, was nominated for a Golden Globe Award. In addition to garnering positive reviews, the movie was also a huge success at the box office with a haul of $634 million in worldwide ticket sales. Sing 2 is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on Dec. 22, 2021.