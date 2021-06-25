The cast and crew of singing animals return in the latest trailer for Universal and Illumination's Sing 2. This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination's smash animated franchise arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as the ever-optimistic koala, Buster Moon, and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet...all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world.

Sing 2 once again follows Buster, an optimistic koala voiced by Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, who has turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit. But Buster has his eyes on a bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. But with no connections, Buster and his cast-including harried mother pig Rosita (Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon), rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), earnest gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and, of course, porcine provocateur Gunter (Nick Kroll)-have to sneak their way into the world-famous Crystal Entertainment offices, run by ruthless mogul wolf Jimmy Crystal (Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale).

In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal's attention, Gunter spontaneously pitches an outrageous idea that Buster quickly runs with, promising that their new show will star lion rock legend Clay Calloway, played by U2's Bono in his animated movie debut. Problem is, Buster has never met Clay, an artist who shut himself away from the world more than a decade ago after the loss of his wife. Even worse, Buster has failed to realize that Mr. Crystal is an egocentric gangster who would rather drop somebody off the roof of a building than be lied to.

As Gunter helps Buster dream up an out-of-this-world theatrical masterpiece, and the pressure (and sinister threats) from Mr. Crystal mount, Rosita's leading role in the show gets ripped away and handed to Mr. Crystal's spoiled daughter, Porsha, played by Grammy-nominated artist Halsey. Desperate to save the show, and his life, Buster embarks on a quest to find Clay and persuade him to return to the stage. What begins as a dream of big-time success becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

Sing 2 is written and directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Garth Jennings and features additional new characters played by music superstar Pharrell Williams, Black Panther's Letitia Wright and comedians Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti.

The first Sing was a major hit for Illumination, grossing $634.1 million at the box office against a production budget of $75 million, and earning praise from critics for its stellar voice cast and genuinely warm-hearted approach to an albeit familiar story.

The upcoming sequel is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Janet Healy, and much like its predecessor, combines dozens of classic rock and pop hit songs, electrifying performances, breath-taking artistry and Illumination's signature humor and heart into the definitive feel-good cinematic event of the year. Sing 2 is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on December 22, 2021 by Universal Pictures.